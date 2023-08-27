BAFL 41.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.07%)
BIPL 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-3.7%)
BOP 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-5.76%)
CNERGY 3.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.18%)
DFML 15.36 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.67%)
DGKC 49.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.53%)
FABL 23.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.13%)
FCCL 11.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1%)
FFL 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.81%)
GGL 9.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.82%)
HBL 99.77 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.42%)
HUBC 85.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.05%)
HUMNL 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.4%)
KEL 2.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.27%)
LOTCHEM 24.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.56%)
MLCF 29.89 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.32%)
OGDC 99.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-1.4%)
PAEL 9.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.41%)
PIBTL 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.06%)
PIOC 90.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-1.27%)
PPL 75.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.86%)
PRL 15.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.72%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.98%)
SNGP 45.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.22%)
SSGC 8.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.22%)
TELE 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.36%)
TPLP 13.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.41%)
TRG 91.69 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-2.55%)
UNITY 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.4%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.81%)
BR100 4,817 Decreased By -18.7 (-0.39%)
BR30 16,956 Decreased By -126.7 (-0.74%)
KSE100 47,671 Decreased By -79.6 (-0.17%)
KSE30 16,971 Decreased By -35.6 (-0.21%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 27, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Governor Punjab writes letter to VCs on harassment in varsities

Recorder Report Published 27 Aug, 2023 03:05am

LAHORE: Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman has issued a letter to the Vice Chancellors/Rectors of the public sector and private sector to evolve a mechanism to report and respond to incidents of sexual harassment in universities.

In the letter, the governor said that inquiry committees should be notified in terms of respective provisions of the Protection Against Harassment of Women at Workplace Act, 2010, and the HEC policy on protection against sexual harassment in higher educational institutions In case, these committees have already been notified, steps should be taken to make them pro active and efficient in disposal of such cases.

The Governor Punjab said that all the complaints of sexual harassment should be sent to these committees with instructions to complete the inquiry in 45 days as per the guidelines of the said policy and act.

He directed to put in place an effective mechanism to report and respond to incidents of sexual harassment in universities.

According to the letter, it has been made mandatory to appoint a senior female faculty member as a focal person in the universities. In the letter, it has been emphasized that strict measures should be taken to prevent incidents of sexual harassment and that it will be the responsibility of the university administration to make students fully aware of the code of conduct. It further said that it will be the responsibility of the concerned university to immediately address the complaint of sexual harassment by facilitating the complaint mechanism.

The Governor said that all the universities will be bound to make the monitoring system effective. He said that the policy and procedures of reporting such complaints must be publically and readily available to the people with Urdu translation and, if possible, in other local languages.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

hec Governor Punjab harassment Muhammad Balighur Rehman Sexual harassment

Comments

1000 characters

Governor Punjab writes letter to VCs on harassment in varsities

Disputes relating to income determination: Facts have to be duly considered: SC

JI announces protest against inflated power bills

KCCI, BMG reject hike in power tariffs

Countrywide protests against electricity tariff hike continue

Alvi for promotion of local products to reduce burden of import bills

Units involved in tax fraud: FBR suggests new sections in ST Act for penal action

Caretaker govt unveils its approach to economy

Sec 14(4) of Mohtasib Act: Power to decide ‘representation’ resides solely with President: SC

Appellate court should postpone proceedings when appellant is of unsound mind: LHC

‘Pre-poll rigging’ feared: PPP demands immediate release of census data

Read more stories