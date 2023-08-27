BAFL 41.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.07%)
BIPL 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-3.7%)
BOP 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-5.76%)
CNERGY 3.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.18%)
DFML 15.36 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.67%)
DGKC 49.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.53%)
FABL 23.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.13%)
FCCL 11.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1%)
FFL 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.81%)
GGL 9.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.82%)
HBL 99.77 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.42%)
HUBC 85.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.05%)
HUMNL 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.4%)
KEL 2.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.27%)
LOTCHEM 24.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.56%)
MLCF 29.89 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.32%)
OGDC 99.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-1.4%)
PAEL 9.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.41%)
PIBTL 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.06%)
PIOC 90.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-1.27%)
PPL 75.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.86%)
PRL 15.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.72%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.98%)
SNGP 45.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.22%)
SSGC 8.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.22%)
TELE 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.36%)
TPLP 13.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.41%)
TRG 91.69 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-2.55%)
UNITY 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.4%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.81%)
BR100 4,817 Decreased By -18.7 (-0.39%)
BR30 16,956 Decreased By -126.7 (-0.74%)
KSE100 47,671 Decreased By -79.6 (-0.17%)
KSE30 16,971 Decreased By -35.6 (-0.21%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 27, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

IESCO seeks police deployment at its offices

Recorder Report Published 27 Aug, 2023 03:05am

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Electric Supply Company Limited (IESCO) has requested government to delopy police force at IESCO offices for protection of IESCO’s employees/properties from protesting groups/mobs.

According to a letter of the IESCO to the commissioner Rawalpindi, attention is invited towards, the important issue that consumers are visiting different offices of IESCO in shape of group/mob protesting against the IESCO on electricity issues. The employees of IESCO are feeling unrest while performing their duties.

The situation is quite alarming which may lead to law and order, damaging of IESCO property/installations etc. It is therefore requested to kindly deploy police force at IESCO offices to ensure the protection of IESCO employees and property to avoid unpleasant situation. An early action is highly appreciated, please, the IESCO’s letter added.

Countrywide protests have erupted owing to a continuing hike in electricity prices and additional taxes.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

police IESCO

Comments

1000 characters

IESCO seeks police deployment at its offices

Disputes relating to income determination: Facts have to be duly considered: SC

JI announces protest against inflated power bills

KCCI, BMG reject hike in power tariffs

Countrywide protests against electricity tariff hike continue

Alvi for promotion of local products to reduce burden of import bills

Units involved in tax fraud: FBR suggests new sections in ST Act for penal action

Caretaker govt unveils its approach to economy

Sec 14(4) of Mohtasib Act: Power to decide ‘representation’ resides solely with President: SC

Appellate court should postpone proceedings when appellant is of unsound mind: LHC

‘Pre-poll rigging’ feared: PPP demands immediate release of census data

Read more stories