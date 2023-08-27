IESCO seeks police deployment at its offices

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Electric Supply Company Limited (IESCO) has requested government to delopy police force at IESCO offices for protection of IESCO’s employees/properties from protesting groups/mobs.

According to a letter of the IESCO to the commissioner Rawalpindi, attention is invited towards, the important issue that consumers are visiting different offices of IESCO in shape of group/mob protesting against the IESCO on electricity issues. The employees of IESCO are feeling unrest while performing their duties.

The situation is quite alarming which may lead to law and order, damaging of IESCO property/installations etc. It is therefore requested to kindly deploy police force at IESCO offices to ensure the protection of IESCO employees and property to avoid unpleasant situation. An early action is highly appreciated, please, the IESCO’s letter added.

Countrywide protests have erupted owing to a continuing hike in electricity prices and additional taxes.

