Prices of essential kitchen items show a mixed trend

ISLAMABAD: The prices of essential kitchen items have witnessed a mixed trend during this week past against the previous week, revealed a survey carried out by Business Recorder here on Saturday.

The survey observed increase in sugar price as it went up from Rs 7,550 per 50kg bag to Rs 7,600 per bag in the wholesale market which in retail is being sold at Rs 160 per kg.

Within the past two months, sugar price has witnessed an increase of Rs 2,200 per 50kg bag as it went up from Rs 5,500 to Rs 7,600 per 50kg in the wholesale market, while in retail its price has witnessed an increase of Rs 25 per kg from Rs 135 to Rs 160 per kg.

Chicken price witnessed a slight reduction as it went down from Rs 15,900 per 40kg in the wholesale market to Rs 15,300 per 40kg, which in retail is being sold at Rs 410 per kg against Rs 425 per kg, while chicken meat is being sold at Rs 700 against Rs 720 per kg, egg price went up from Rs 7,950 per carton to Rs 8,150, while in retail, eggs are being sold at Rs 300 per dozen against Rs 295 per dozen.

Wheat flour price remained unchanged as best quality wheat flour is available at Rs 2,120 per 15kg bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs 2,150 per bag, normal quality wheat flour bag is available at Rs 2,080 in the wholesale market, which in retail is being sold at Rs 2,120 per bag.

Tea prices remained stable as Lipton Yellow Label is available at Rs 2,050 per 900 gram pack and Islamabad tea is available at Rs 1,600; powder chilli price remained stable at Rs 600 per kg, and turmeric powder price is also stable at Rs 500 per kg.

Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) price remained unchanged but traders are selling the commodity at their own set price in violation of the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) set price of Rs201 per kg as the distributors and retailers are selling the commodity in the range of Rs 250-270 per kg against the Ogra’s set price. The Ogra has set 15kg domestic cylinder LPG price at Rs 3,015 while in market it is available at Rs 4,000 per 15kg cylinder, reflecting an overcharging of Rs 985 per cylinder.

The prices of branded spices such as National, Shan, and others remained stable at Rs 110 per pack. Prepared tea cup at a normal tea stall is available at Rs 70 per cup, the price of a cooked daal plate at a normal hotel is Rs 250, cooked vegetable plate at Rs 250, while roti price remained stable at Rs 20 per roti, and naan at Rs 30.

Rice prices witnessed no changes as best quality basmati rice price is available at Rs 12,600 per 40kg bag, while the retailers are selling at Rs 350 per kg, normal quality Basmati rice at Rs 10,000 per bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs 300 per kg, and broken Basmati rice at Rs 8,500 per 40kg bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs 230 per kg.

Ghee, cooking oil prices remained stable as B-grade ghee, cooking oil is available at Rs 5,400 per carton in the wholesale market which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs 365-380. While best quality cooking oil, ghee brands such as Dalda ghee is available at Rs 2,690 and cooking oil at Rs 2,750 per 5 litres bottle, however, it is observed that retailers in different parts of the cities are free to charge their own as there is no check by the price monitoring committees.

Pulses prices remained stable as best quality maash is available at Rs 480 per kg, gram pulse is being sold at Rs 250 per kg, whole gram pulse is being sold at Rs 330 per kg, bean lentil in the range of Rs 350-480 per kg, moong at Rs 260 per kg, and masoor at Rs 240 per kg.

Packed milk prices remained unchanged as small Milk Pak and other brands are being sold at Rs 70 per pack, while one litre pack at Rs 270 per pack. Fresh milk prices are stable at Rs 200 per kg and yoghurt at Rs 220 per kg.

Detergents’ prices witnessed no changes but the producers have reduced the size of the packaging significantly and are charging same prices. Bathing soaps such as Safeguard, Lux, and Dettol prices witnessed an increase as within the past one month normal size bathing soap price went up from Rs 110 to Rs 135 per pack and family pack price went up from Rs 145 to Rs 165 per pack.

Overall, vegetables prices witnessed a declining trend as ginger price in the wholesale market went down from Rs 4,500 to Rs 4,200 per 5kg, which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs 1,000-1,050 against Rs 1,050-1,095 per kg, local garlic price went down from Rs 1,600 to Rs 1,500 in the wholesale market which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs 360-400 per kg against Rs 390-420 per kg, and Quetta garlic price went down from Rs 2,000 per 5kg to Rs 1,800 in the wholesale market, which in retail is available in the range of Rs 400-520 against Rs 500-550 per kg.

Potato price remained stable as it is available at Rs 300-400 per 5kg in wholesale, which in retail are being sold at Rs 70-95 per kg, tomato prices went down from Rs 1,100 per basket of 13kg to Rs 900 in the wholesale market, which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs 55-70 per kg against Rs 70-90 and onions price went up from Rs 200-250 per 5kg to Rs 260-300, which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs 65-75 against Rs 50-65 per kg.

Capsicum price remained stable at Rs 850-900 per 5kg in wholesale market which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs 200-220, the prices of various varieties of pumpkin went down from Rs 450-500 to Rs 300-400 per 5kg which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs 70-95 per kg against Rs 100-110, brinjal price went down from Rs 550 per 5kg to Rs 500, which in retail are being sold at Rs 110-120 per kg against Rs 125-135 per kg, cauliflower price remained stable at Rs 400-450 per 5kg, which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs 100-115 per kg, and cabbage price went up from Rs 300 per 5kg to Rs 400 per 5kg which in retail is being sold at Rs 95-100 per kg against Rs 70-80 per kg. Bitter gourd price went up from Rs 225-250 per 5kg to Rs 275-300 per 5kg which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs 70-80 per kg against Rs 60-70, fresh bean price went down from Rs 550-600 per 5kg Rs 470-500 in wholesale market which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs 115-120 per kg against Rs 130-140 and cucumber price went up from Rs 350 per 5kg to Rs 425 which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs 95-100 per kg against Rs 80-90 per kg, tinda price went down from Rs 300 per 5kg to Rs 250 which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs 65-70 per kg against Rs 75-80.

Best quality bananas’ price went up from Rs 140 to Rs 160 per dozen and normal quality bananas are available in the range of Rs 75-120 a dozen, guava is available at Rs 100 per kg, Gaja apples are available in the range of Rs 75-160 per kg. Different varieties of mangoes are available in the range of Rs 80-225 per kg against Rs 80-180, dosheri mango at Rs 80 per kg is the cheapest and chunsa at Rs 225 per kg is the most expensive, and peach is available at Rs 90-250 per kg.

However, the survey observed that due to ineffective monitoring by the special price control magistrates and other relevant departments including assistant commissioners and deputy commissioners, the retailers are free to charge their own prices of not only vegetables and fruits but of other items too.

Moreover, there is a serious difference between the official prices of various items and market prices. It is also observed retailers, vendors, and other sellers are not displaying official price list of household items at an appropriate place and are not even providing on demand.

Traders told this correspondent that current wave of increase in prices of essential kitchen items can be attributed to the increase in fuel prices and flashfloods triggered by monsoon rains which caused serious damage to infrastructure connecting various parts of the country.

The floods have also resulted in sweeping away various crops in many parts of the country which has also played a key role in taking the prices of vegetables and fruits up.

According to traders, increase in fuel costs and utilities’ costs are contributing, at least, 20 percent increase in the prices of all the items, saying owing to increase in gas and electricity bills, traders are also forced to move up their margins.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023