Solangi calls on Ashrafi

ISLAMABAD: The caretaker Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Murtaza Solangi, on Friday, met with Maulana Tahir Ashrafi, head of Pakistan Ulema Council.

Ashrafi discussed the Jaranwala tragedy with the caretaker information minister.

The caretaker prime minister has strongly condemned Jaranwala incident and will not tolerate such behaviour, Solangi said.

The process of construction and rehabilitation of the affected churches and the houses of the affected citizens is going on, he informed.

The caretaker government believes in protecting and promoting the rights of all citizens in accordance with the Constitution and the law, he added.

We will not allow anyone to push extremism and lawlessness. Minorities, especially Christians, played an important role in the establishment of Pakistan, he maintained.

Ashrafi paid tribute to Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar for taking immediate legal action against those involved in the Jaranwala tragedy.

