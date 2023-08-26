Justice Ibrahim takes oath as PHC Chief Justice

PESHAWAR: Justice Mohammad Ibrahim Khan took oath as the Chief Justice of the Peshawar High Court (PHC), here on Friday. KP Governor Haji Ghulam Ali administered the oath to Justice Ibrahim.

The oath-taking ceremony was attended by interim Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Azam Khan, several judges, and a larger number of lawyers.

On Tuesday, President Dr Arif Alvi approved the appointment of Justice Mohammad Ibrahim Khan as the Chief Justice of Peshawar High Court.

The president accorded his approval to the appointment of CJ Peshawar High Court under Article 175 A (13) of the Constitution and on the advice of the prime minister.

Justice Mohammad Ibrahim Khan, the senior Puisne Judge, earlier working as acting CJ Peshawar High Court.

