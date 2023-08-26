BAFL 41.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.07%)
Justice Ibrahim takes oath as PHC Chief Justice

Amjad Ali Shah Published 26 Aug, 2023 06:13am

PESHAWAR: Justice Mohammad Ibrahim Khan took oath as the Chief Justice of the Peshawar High Court (PHC), here on Friday. KP Governor Haji Ghulam Ali administered the oath to Justice Ibrahim.

The oath-taking ceremony was attended by interim Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Azam Khan, several judges, and a larger number of lawyers.

The Judicial Commission recommended appointment of Justice Muhammad Ibrahim as the Chief Justice of Peshawar High Court and President Arif Alvi approved the recommendation.

On Tuesday, President Dr Arif Alvi approved the appointment of Justice Mohammad Ibrahim Khan as the Chief Justice of Peshawar High Court.

The president accorded his approval to the appointment of CJ Peshawar High Court under Article 175 A (13) of the Constitution and on the advice of the prime minister.

Justice Mohammad Ibrahim Khan, the senior Puisne Judge, earlier working as acting CJ Peshawar High Court.

