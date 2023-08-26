Govt striving to strengthen economy: governor

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman has said the government is trying hard to strengthen the country’s economy and promote industry and trade.

He said this while talking to a delegation of Anjuman Tajran, which led by its President Mujahid Maqsood Butt, met him here at Governor’s House. During the meeting, the delegation briefed the governor about the problems faced by the business community and markets.

Speaking on this occasion, the governor said that the business community is not only playing an important role in the development of the country by paying taxes, but is also a source of employment for many families. He added that business and industrial development bolster the economy and the contribution of business community in philanthropy and welfare work is also praise worthy.

Mujahid Maqsood Butt said on the occasion that the Punjab Governor is playing the role of a bridge to solve the problems of the traders’ community. He also presented the shield to the Governor Punjab Balighur Rehman on behalf of Anjuman Tajran. The delegation also invited the governor to visit the markets.

