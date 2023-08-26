BAFL 41.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.07%)
UK wants to enhance ties with Pakistan: new HC

Recorder Report Published 26 Aug, 2023 06:13am

LAHORE: The newly appointed British High Commissioner to Pakistan, Jane Marriott, met Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi here on Friday in which issues of mutual interest, trade and cooperation in health, culture and other sectors came under discussion.

British High Commissioner Jane Marriott said that Britain attaches great importance to its relations with Pakistan. She said that Britain is committed to further promote bilateral cooperation with Pakistan in various fields including trade and investment.

Expressing good wishes to the British diplomat, the CM said that the UK is Pakistan’s most important trade partner in Europe.

He said that Pakistan’s inclusion in the UK Preferential Trade Scheme is a welcome move, and this will give further boost to bilateral trade.

He said that there are vast opportunities for British investors to invest in textile and agriculture sector in Pakistan.

Moreover, the CM Friday paid a visit to the new emergency ward of Lahore Services Hospital and reviewed the facilities there.

