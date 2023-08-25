Pakistan
Multiple injured in Karachi’s sewerage line explosion
- Explosion occurrs in wake of gas accumulation in Lasbela area
At least eight people were injured on Friday due to an explosion in a sewerage line in Karachi’s Lasbela area, Aaj News reported.
All the injured have have been transported to Civil Hospital for necessary medical treatment. As per APP, officials said the explosion occurred in the wake of gas accumulation.
Several shops situated on the sewerage line also collapsed due to the intensity of the blast.
