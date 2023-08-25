BAFL 42.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.24%)
BIPL 14.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-3.11%)
BOP 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-5.51%)
CNERGY 3.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.56%)
DFML 15.42 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.07%)
DGKC 49.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.51%)
FABL 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.09%)
FCCL 11.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.5%)
FFL 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.98%)
GGL 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.23%)
HBL 99.99 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.64%)
HUBC 85.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.18%)
HUMNL 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.4%)
KEL 2.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.27%)
LOTCHEM 24.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.6%)
MLCF 29.85 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.19%)
OGDC 99.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.29%)
PAEL 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.61%)
PIBTL 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.31%)
PIOC 90.13 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-1.79%)
PPL 75.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.46%)
PRL 15.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.66%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.98%)
SNGP 45.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.07%)
SSGC 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.11%)
TELE 7.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.95%)
TPLP 13.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.93%)
TRG 91.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.79 (-2.97%)
UNITY 24.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.52%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.81%)
BR100 4,817 Decreased By -18.7 (-0.39%)
BR30 16,956 Decreased By -126.7 (-0.74%)
KSE100 47,671 Decreased By -79.6 (-0.17%)
KSE30 16,971 Decreased By -35.6 (-0.21%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 25, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Multiple injured in Karachi’s sewerage line explosion

  • Explosion occurrs in wake of gas accumulation in Lasbela area
BR Web Desk Published August 25, 2023 Updated August 25, 2023 04:21pm

At least eight people were injured on Friday due to an explosion in a sewerage line in Karachi’s Lasbela area, Aaj News reported.

All the injured have have been transported to Civil Hospital for necessary medical treatment. As per APP, officials said the explosion occurred in the wake of gas accumulation.

Several shops situated on the sewerage line also collapsed due to the intensity of the blast.

Karachi Lasbela gas explosion

Comments

1000 characters

Multiple injured in Karachi’s sewerage line explosion

New low: rupee settles at 301 against US dollar

One year on from floods, millions of Pakistani children still need urgent support, warns UNICEF

Pak Suzuki bleeds Rs9.68bn as losses in 6MCY23 as finance costs soar

Imran’s Toshakhana conviction: IHC adjourns hearing till Aug 28

MARI granted license to explore minerals in Chagai, Balochistan

Cipher case: Special court extends Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s remand

With Tesla push, India mulls import tax cut if EV makers build locally

Danish government prepares bill to stop Holy Quran burnings

Inflation hurting Modi, but still likely to win India’s 2024 polls: survey

Read more stories