BAFL 42.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.24%)
BIPL 14.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-3.11%)
BOP 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-5.51%)
CNERGY 3.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.56%)
DFML 15.42 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.07%)
DGKC 49.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.51%)
FABL 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.09%)
FCCL 11.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.5%)
FFL 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.98%)
GGL 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.23%)
HBL 99.99 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.64%)
HUBC 85.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.18%)
HUMNL 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.4%)
KEL 2.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.27%)
LOTCHEM 24.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.6%)
MLCF 29.85 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.19%)
OGDC 99.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.29%)
PAEL 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.61%)
PIBTL 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.31%)
PIOC 90.13 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-1.79%)
PPL 75.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.46%)
PRL 15.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.66%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.98%)
SNGP 45.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.07%)
SSGC 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.11%)
TELE 7.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.95%)
TPLP 13.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.93%)
TRG 91.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.79 (-2.97%)
UNITY 24.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.52%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.81%)
BR100 4,817 Decreased By -18.7 (-0.39%)
BR30 16,956 Decreased By -126.7 (-0.74%)
KSE100 47,671 Decreased By -79.6 (-0.17%)
KSE30 16,971 Decreased By -35.6 (-0.21%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 25, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm posts second week of gains on stronger rival oils

Reuters Published 25 Aug, 2023 04:15pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

JAKARTA: Malaysian palm oil futures posted a second straight weekly gain on Friday, underpinned by stronger rival vegetable oils, despite weak export data.

The benchmark palm oil contract for November delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 82 ringgit, or 2.11%, to 3,963 ringgit ($854.46) per metric ton when the market closed on Friday.

The contract was up 2.38% for the week, extending 4.1% gains from last week.

Hot and dry weather in the United States, which is likely to trim soybean output, and possible Chinese demand next week are supporting the price, said a Kuala Lumpur-based trader.

Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract was up 2.51%, while its palm oil contract grew 1.2%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) surged 1.38%.

Palm ends over 1% up on Dalian edible oils uptick, bargain-buying

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Export of Malaysian palm oil products for August 1-25 is seen falling between 4.3% and 7.8% from July 1-25 period, independent inspection company AmSpec Agri Malaysia and cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services said on Friday.

Indonesia’s palm oil exports, including refined products, in June stood at 3.45 million tons, while the stock by the end of June was at 3.69 million tons, data from the Indonesian Palm Oil Association showed.

Malaysian palm oil palm oil export Palm oil price Palm oil market

Comments

1000 characters

Palm posts second week of gains on stronger rival oils

New low: rupee settles at 301 against US dollar

One year on from floods, millions of Pakistani children still need urgent support, warns UNICEF

Pak Suzuki bleeds Rs9.68bn as losses in 6MCY23 as finance costs soar

Imran’s Toshakhana conviction: IHC adjourns hearing till Aug 28

MARI granted license to explore minerals in Chagai, Balochistan

Cipher case: Special court extends Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s remand

Multiple injured in Karachi’s sewerage line explosion

With Tesla push, India mulls import tax cut if EV makers build locally

Danish government prepares bill to stop Holy Quran burnings

Inflation hurting Modi, but still likely to win India’s 2024 polls: survey

Read more stories