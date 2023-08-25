BAFL 41.90 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (2.97%)
Ali Wazir, Imaan Mazari: police’s plea seeking remand extension rejected

Fazal Sher Published 25 Aug, 2023 06:34am

ISLAMABAD: The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Thursday rejected the prosecution’s request to extend the physical remand of former parliamentarian Ali Wazir and human rights lawyer Imaan Zainab Mazari and sent them to jail in a sedition case registered against them.

Police produced Wazir and Imaan before the ATC judge, Abul Hasnaat Zulqarnain, after the expiry of their three-day physical remand and requested the court to extend their physical remand in order to conduct further investigation from them in the sedition case, registered under the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA), 1997.

An first information report (FIR) was registered on the complaint of Inspector Mohammad Ashraf under Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) sections 124A (sedition), 148 (rioting, armed with a deadly weapon), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), 153 (inciting to riot), 153A (promotion of enmity between groups), and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation). Sections 7 (punishment for acts of terrorism) and 11 (power to order forfeiture) of the Anti-Terrorism Act read with Section 21i were included as well.

The case was registered after both accused addressed Pashtun Takhaffuz Movement (PTM) rally at Tarnol.

During the hearing, the prosecutor told the court that the police had conducted voice matching and photogrammetric tests of both the accused during their previous remand. Now, the police will obtain the transcript of the speeches of the accused. He requested the court extend the physical remand of both the accused.

The judge asked the prosecutor what had been done by the investigation officer (IO) during the last three days.

Imaan’s counsel Zainab Janjua, while arguing before the court, objected to the prosecutor’s request regarding an extension of interim bail. She also filed a petition requesting the court to grant bail to the accused.

The court, after hearing the arguments, rejected the police’s plea seeking an extension in the physical remand of both the accused.

The court also allowed Shireen Mazari to meet her daughter Imaan Mazari in the courtroom. The court sought a reply from both parties on Imaan’s bail on August 26.

