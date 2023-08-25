Changing climate conditions: Hi-tech hybrid seeds play a vital role in overcoming challenges: PHHSA chief

LAHORE: Pakistan Hi-Tech Hybrid Seed Association (PHHSA) Chairman Shahzad Ali Malik on Thursday said use of hi-tech hybrid seeds play a vital role in mitigating the challenges posed by unpredictable weather patterns and changing climate conditions.

Talking to a delegation of progressive farmers led by Dr Muhammad Arshad Javed, Shahzad Malik said in recent years, the agriculture industry has undergone a transformative shift with the adoption of hi-tech hybrid seeds. He said the impact of these seeds on the economy cannot be overstated. He said it increased productivity directly contributes to food security and stability in prices, ensuring a steady supply of agricultural produce.

He said the utilization of such seeds lead to the development of a diverse range of high-value crops that not only broadens the agricultural product portfolio but also offers farmers the opportunity to tap into lucrative markets for specialized produce, ultimately boosting their income and contributing to rural economic growth.

He said the importance of these seeds in the agriculture sector goes beyond just enhancing crop yield; it has a profound impact on the economy at large. By promoting higher productivity, improved resilience, and diversified crops, these seeds contribute to food security, economic growth, and employment opportunities, he added.

He said it is crucial that we continue to invest in research, education, and infrastructure to maximize the benefits that hi-tech hybrid seeds offer to both the agriculture sector and the overall economy.

Shahzad Ali Malik said the adoption of hi-tech hybrid seeds also translates into increased employment opportunities within the agricultural sector. As farmers transition to these advanced seeds, there is a growing demand for skilled labor, ranging from crop management and pest control to agricultural technology experts, he added.

Leader of the delegation Dr Muhammad Arshad Javed said these seeds are the result of meticulous cross-breeding and advanced biotechnology, aimed at enhancing crop yield, resilience, and quality. Their ability to combine the best traits from different plant varieties has revolutionized agricultural practices across the globe, he concluded.

