BAFL 41.90 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (2.97%)
BIPL 15.42 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-8.21%)
BOP 3.97 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.32%)
CNERGY 3.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.62%)
DFML 15.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-4.39%)
DGKC 50.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.12%)
FABL 23.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-7.21%)
FCCL 12.01 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.91%)
FFL 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
GGL 9.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.11%)
HBL 99.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.09%)
HUBC 85.50 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.83%)
HUMNL 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.04%)
KEL 2.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 24.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.01%)
MLCF 29.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.1%)
OGDC 100.71 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.21%)
PAEL 9.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.32%)
PIOC 91.59 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.11%)
PPL 75.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.64%)
PRL 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.57%)
SILK 1.01 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 44.96 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
SSGC 8.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 7.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.41%)
TPLP 13.54 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.42%)
TRG 94.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.1%)
UNITY 24.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.4%)
WTL 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.36%)
BR100 4,836 Increased By 35.6 (0.74%)
BR30 17,083 Increased By 32.7 (0.19%)
KSE100 47,751 Increased By 332.1 (0.7%)
KSE30 17,006 Increased By 152.7 (0.91%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 25, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Changing climate conditions: Hi-tech hybrid seeds play a vital role in overcoming challenges: PHHSA chief

Recorder Report Published August 25, 2023 Updated August 25, 2023 06:48am

LAHORE: Pakistan Hi-Tech Hybrid Seed Association (PHHSA) Chairman Shahzad Ali Malik on Thursday said use of hi-tech hybrid seeds play a vital role in mitigating the challenges posed by unpredictable weather patterns and changing climate conditions.

Talking to a delegation of progressive farmers led by Dr Muhammad Arshad Javed, Shahzad Malik said in recent years, the agriculture industry has undergone a transformative shift with the adoption of hi-tech hybrid seeds. He said the impact of these seeds on the economy cannot be overstated. He said it increased productivity directly contributes to food security and stability in prices, ensuring a steady supply of agricultural produce.

He said the utilization of such seeds lead to the development of a diverse range of high-value crops that not only broadens the agricultural product portfolio but also offers farmers the opportunity to tap into lucrative markets for specialized produce, ultimately boosting their income and contributing to rural economic growth.

He said the importance of these seeds in the agriculture sector goes beyond just enhancing crop yield; it has a profound impact on the economy at large. By promoting higher productivity, improved resilience, and diversified crops, these seeds contribute to food security, economic growth, and employment opportunities, he added.

He said it is crucial that we continue to invest in research, education, and infrastructure to maximize the benefits that hi-tech hybrid seeds offer to both the agriculture sector and the overall economy.

Shahzad Ali Malik said the adoption of hi-tech hybrid seeds also translates into increased employment opportunities within the agricultural sector. As farmers transition to these advanced seeds, there is a growing demand for skilled labor, ranging from crop management and pest control to agricultural technology experts, he added.

Leader of the delegation Dr Muhammad Arshad Javed said these seeds are the result of meticulous cross-breeding and advanced biotechnology, aimed at enhancing crop yield, resilience, and quality. Their ability to combine the best traits from different plant varieties has revolutionized agricultural practices across the globe, he concluded.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Shahzad Ali Malik PHHSA seed crop seed hi tech hybrid seed climate conditions

Comments

1000 characters

Changing climate conditions: Hi-tech hybrid seeds play a vital role in overcoming challenges: PHHSA chief

‘Vision of $80bn exports’ shared with EU envoy

Export boost: Gohar for early operationalisation of EXIM Bank

CCoE reconstituted

Ginning factories: Govt decides to implement ‘track and trace’ system

LHC seeks replies over likely delay in elections

US envoy meets CEC ahead of elections

Dynamic foreign policy: PM shares his vision

UoSC payment to NTDC: Tax dept issuing notices to Discos for not deducting WHT

President endorses FTO’s order against FBR

PBC advocates an apolitical role of courts

Read more stories