BAFL 41.90 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (2.97%)
BIPL 15.42 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-8.21%)
BOP 3.97 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.32%)
CNERGY 3.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.62%)
DFML 15.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-4.39%)
DGKC 50.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.12%)
FABL 23.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-7.21%)
FCCL 12.01 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.91%)
FFL 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
GGL 9.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.11%)
HBL 99.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.09%)
HUBC 85.50 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.83%)
HUMNL 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.04%)
KEL 2.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 24.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.01%)
MLCF 29.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.1%)
OGDC 100.71 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.21%)
PAEL 9.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.32%)
PIOC 91.59 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.11%)
PPL 75.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.64%)
PRL 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.57%)
SILK 1.01 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 44.96 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
SSGC 8.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 7.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.41%)
TPLP 13.54 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.42%)
TRG 94.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.1%)
UNITY 24.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.4%)
WTL 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.36%)
BR100 4,836 Increased By 35.6 (0.74%)
BR30 17,083 Increased By 32.7 (0.19%)
KSE100 47,751 Increased By 332.1 (0.7%)
KSE30 17,006 Increased By 152.7 (0.91%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 25, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Lahore Grain Market Rates

LAHORE: Grain and other commodity rates in rupees on Akbari Mandi on Thursday (August 24, 2023)...
Recorder Report Published 25 Aug, 2023 06:39am

LAHORE: Grain and other commodity rates in rupees on Akbari Mandi on Thursday (August 24, 2023)

======================================
Per 100 kg
======================================
Sugar                      15200-15500
Gur                        17000-19000
Shakar                     18000-22000
Ghee (16 kg)                 7200-7800
Almond (Kaghzi)            10000-42000
Almond (Simple)            12500-15000
Sogi                       40000-70000
Dry Date                   14000-20000
Chilli (Sabat)             30000-36000
Chilli (Pissi)             50000-60000
Turmeric                   16500-20000
Darchini (large)           26000-28000
Mong (Sabat)               18000-19000
Dal Mong (Chilka)          19000-20000
Dal Mong (Washed)          20500-21500
Dal Mash (Sabat)           42000-46000
Dal Mash (Chilka)          46000-49000
Dal Mash (Washed)          48000-52000
Dal Masoor (Local)         38000-40000
Dal Masoor (impor)         23500-24500
Masoor (salam-impor)       24000-25000
Masoor (salam-local)       35000-36000
Gram White                 30000-35000
Gram Black                 19000-22000
Dal Chana (Thin)           19000-21000
Dal Chana (Thick)          21000-22500
White Kidney Beans
(Lobia)                          40000
Red Kidney Beans
(Lobia)                    43000-47000
--------------------------------------
Rice (per 100 kg)
--------------------------------------
Basmati Super (Old)        32000-35000
Basmati Super (new)        28000-30000
Kainat 1121                32000-35000
Rice Basmati (386)         22000-25000
Basmati broken             18000-25000
--------------------------------------
Tea (per 1 kg)
--------------------------------------
Tea (Black)                  1900-2200
Tea (Green)                  1400-1650
======================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Grain prices Lahore Grain Market Rates Grain Market commodity prices

Comments

1000 characters

Lahore Grain Market Rates

‘Vision of $80bn exports’ shared with EU envoy

Export boost: Gohar for early operationalisation of EXIM Bank

CCoE reconstituted

Ginning factories: Govt decides to implement ‘track and trace’ system

LHC seeks replies over likely delay in elections

US envoy meets CEC ahead of elections

Dynamic foreign policy: PM shares his vision

UoSC payment to NTDC: Tax dept issuing notices to Discos for not deducting WHT

President endorses FTO’s order against FBR

PBC advocates an apolitical role of courts

Read more stories