Ukraine says it raised flag on Crimea in overnight ‘operation’

KYIV: Ukraine on Thursday said it flew its flag on the Russian-annexed Crimean peninsula overnight after conducting a “special joint operation” there with its Navy as the country celebrates Independence Day.

Kyiv has repeatedly said it aims to take back Crimea, which is recognised internationally as part of Ukraine but controlled by Russia since 2014, when Moscow’s forces seized the peninsula.

Ukraine’s GUR intelligence agency said in a statement that its special forces landed on Crimea’s western shore near the towns of Olenivka and Mayak, where it “engaged in combat”.

“As a result, the enemy suffered losses among personnel, enemy equipment was destroyed,” it said, adding that the “state flag flew again in the Ukrainian Crimea.”

Ukraine has launched multiple attacks on the Russian-annexed peninsula since the start of Moscow’s invasion, and refers to the territory as “temporarily occupied” in statements.

On Wednesday, Kyiv said it destroyed a powerful Russian S-400 anti-aircraft system in that area, which it said inflicted a “painful blow” on enemy air defences.

Moscow has also accused Ukraine of attacking the Russian-built Crimean bridge, which has been closed due to multiple incidents including a massive explosion in October last year.