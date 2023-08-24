BAFL 41.90 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (2.97%)
BIPL 15.42 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-8.21%)
BOP 3.97 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.32%)
CNERGY 3.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.62%)
DFML 15.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-4.39%)
DGKC 50.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.12%)
FABL 23.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-7.21%)
FCCL 12.01 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.91%)
FFL 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
GGL 9.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.11%)
HBL 99.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.09%)
HUBC 85.50 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.83%)
HUMNL 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.04%)
KEL 2.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 24.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.01%)
MLCF 29.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.1%)
OGDC 100.71 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.21%)
PAEL 9.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.32%)
PIOC 91.59 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.11%)
PPL 75.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.64%)
PRL 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.57%)
SILK 1.01 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 44.96 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
SSGC 8.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 7.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.41%)
TPLP 13.54 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.42%)
TRG 94.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.1%)
UNITY 24.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.4%)
WTL 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.36%)
BR100 4,838 Increased By 37.8 (0.79%)
BR30 17,083 Increased By 32.7 (0.19%)
KSE100 47,751 Increased By 332.1 (0.7%)
KSE30 17,006 Increased By 152.7 (0.91%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 24, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Ukraine says it raised flag on Crimea in overnight ‘operation’

AFP Published 24 Aug, 2023 04:58pm

KYIV: Ukraine on Thursday said it flew its flag on the Russian-annexed Crimean peninsula overnight after conducting a “special joint operation” there with its Navy as the country celebrates Independence Day.

Kyiv has repeatedly said it aims to take back Crimea, which is recognised internationally as part of Ukraine but controlled by Russia since 2014, when Moscow’s forces seized the peninsula.

Ukraine’s GUR intelligence agency said in a statement that its special forces landed on Crimea’s western shore near the towns of Olenivka and Mayak, where it “engaged in combat”.

Zelensky hails Ukrainians as ‘free people’ on Independence Day

“As a result, the enemy suffered losses among personnel, enemy equipment was destroyed,” it said, adding that the “state flag flew again in the Ukrainian Crimea.”

Ukraine has launched multiple attacks on the Russian-annexed peninsula since the start of Moscow’s invasion, and refers to the territory as “temporarily occupied” in statements.

On Wednesday, Kyiv said it destroyed a powerful Russian S-400 anti-aircraft system in that area, which it said inflicted a “painful blow” on enemy air defences.

Moscow has also accused Ukraine of attacking the Russian-built Crimean bridge, which has been closed due to multiple incidents including a massive explosion in October last year.

Ukraine RUssia Ukraine war Ukraine war Ukraine forces Russia invasion of Ukraine

Comments

1000 characters

Ukraine says it raised flag on Crimea in overnight ‘operation’

CEC turns down president’s invitation for meeting to discuss elections

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves fall below $8bn

KSE-100 gains over 330 points amid buying spree

Toshakhana case: no relief for Imran Khan as IHC, SC adjourn hearings for pleas against conviction

President House seeks law ministry’s opinion on ECP’s response to Alvi’s letter

Indus Motor Company again announces 12-day plant shutdown

Global Health Security Summit to be held in Pakistan in October: Dr Nadeem

China halts all Japanese seafood imports over ‘selfish’ Fukushima release

Moon rover exits India’s Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft to explore lunar surface

BRICS invites six countries including Saudi Arabia, Iran, UAE to be new members

Read more stories