BAFL 40.70 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
BIPL 15.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-5.42%)
BOP 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.84%)
CNERGY 3.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.31%)
DFML 15.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.97%)
DGKC 50.88 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.75%)
FABL 26.58 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (3.02%)
FCCL 12.04 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.17%)
FFL 6.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
GGL 9.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
HBL 100.05 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.06%)
HUBC 85.85 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.24%)
HUMNL 5.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
KEL 2.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.45%)
LOTCHEM 24.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.61%)
MLCF 29.74 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.47%)
OGDC 101.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1%)
PAEL 10.08 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.31%)
PIBTL 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.32%)
PIOC 92.15 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (0.72%)
PPL 77.10 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.9%)
PRL 15.72 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.19%)
SILK 1.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.99%)
SNGP 45.24 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.65%)
SSGC 8.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 7.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
TPLP 13.61 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.95%)
TRG 94.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.16%)
UNITY 25.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.59%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
BR100 4,854 Increased By 54.2 (1.13%)
BR30 17,197 Increased By 146.9 (0.86%)
KSE100 47,909 Increased By 490.6 (1.03%)
KSE30 17,056 Increased By 202.1 (1.2%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 24, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Moon rover exits India’s Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft to explore lunar surface

Reuters Published 24 Aug, 2023 10:42am
Photo: REUTERS
Photo: REUTERS

NEW DELHI: The moon rover of India’s Chandrayaan-3 exited the spacecraft on Thursday morning to begin its exploration of the lunar surface, the country’s space agency said on messaging platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

The spacecraft landed on the unexplored south pole of the moon on Wednesday evening, days after Russia’s Luna-25 failed, making India the first country to achieve that feat.

“The Ch-3 Rover ramped down from the Lander and India took a walk on the moon!” the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said in its message.

Accomplished with a budget of about 6.15 billion Indian rupees ($74.58 million), this was India’s second attempt to touch down on the moon. A previous mission in 2019, Chandrayaan-2, successfully deployed an orbiter but its lander crashed.

Chandrayaan means “moon vehicle” in Hindi and Sanskrit.

The moon’s rugged south pole is coveted because of its water ice, which is believed to be capable of providing fuel, oxygen, and drinking water for future missions, but its rough terrain makes landing challenging.

People across the country tuned in to watch the landing on Wednesday, with nearly 7 million people viewing the YouTube live stream alone.

Prayers were also held at places of worship, and schools organised live screenings of the spectacle for students.

Chandrayaan-3 is expected to remain functional for two weeks, running a experiments including, a spectrometer analysis of the lunar surface’s mineral composition.

India Indian Space Research Organisation lunar surface Russia’s Luna 25 Moon rover platform X

Comments

1000 characters
Shariq Aug 24, 2023 11:28am
The corrupt ruling elite has not developed intellectual capital to match Indian feat!
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
John Aug 24, 2023 11:30am
India reaches moon and Pakistani generals have made the country hell!
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
John Aug 24, 2023 11:33am
Pakistan people ought to reserve some seats for Zardari, Shariffs, Haji and hafiz on Chandrayaan-4...that the only way to get rid of crooks!
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
KU Aug 24, 2023 12:40pm
Our leaders and elite have the ability and vision to achieve this feat, but you need to motivate them. And the only way to do it is to tell them that a new housing society is being developed on the moon and the land is quite cheap. It is an assured bet that we would land on the moon in less than one year flat.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Haris Aug 24, 2023 01:21pm
Always wonder whats the use of finding tiny amount of water on the places where its hard to get. And we spend billions of dollars for such useless activity. We have water and every thing here in this world. Rather spending money to save our resources we are making fool to people by going to moon, mars and other places. Human are intellegent but at the same time dumb :). how governments made their people fool. This is not development thats sheer waste of money. we should spend money to the human being, to sonserve our world. Again "thakan" mind youtheayz are here to spit venom dont have mind how to address the issue.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Moon rover exits India’s Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft to explore lunar surface

Intra-day update: KSE-100 gains over 550 points

PM reaches out to businesspeople representing SMEs

China halts all Japanese seafood imports over ‘selfish’ Fukushima release

Govt required to keep SOEs under MoF oversight: IMF

Quarterly adjustment thru power tariff hike: Govt seeks recovery of Rs146bn from consumers in 6 months

Oil down on weak economic data, US Fed chief’s speech in spotlight

Non-recovery of tax demands from China-based co: FTO summons FBR officials to explain reasons

‘Pak debt is relatively small as compared to the size of economy’

PSO receivables reach all-time high of Rs740bn

Read more stories