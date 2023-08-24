Kakar, Baqar discuss rehabilitation of displaced people

KARACHI: Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister former Justice Maqbool Baqar in his one-on-one meeting with Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq here at CM House discussed rehabilitation of the displaced people of the storm-water drains of Karachi and flood-affected people of the province.

The Chief Minister said that the affected people of three storm-water drains of the megacity, Mahmoodabad, Gujjar, and Orangi Nullas, were being rehabilitated as per orders of the Supreme Court.

The CM said that the provincial government has already launched a rehabilitation program for the flood-affected people, which would be sped up because the winter was approaching, and people needed their houses.

The caretaker Prime Minister urged the chief minister to personally monitor the implementation of the rehabilitation projects to achieve the purpose.

They also discussed the issues of interfaith harmony and agreed to bring people of different faiths across the table to foster brotherhood. Islam is the religion of peace, brotherhood, and tranquillity, they said.

The caretaker CM also discussed overall law and order and agreed to launch an operation against dacoits who have created unrest in the Larkana and Sukkur divisions.

The Prime Minister said that investment in the country, particularly in Karachi may be encouraged. The chief minister said that he would provide all possible facilities to the investors in the port city.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023