BAFL 40.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.06%)
BIPL 16.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.98%)
BOP 3.96 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.06%)
CNERGY 3.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.31%)
DFML 15.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
DGKC 50.99 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.97%)
FABL 26.28 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.86%)
FCCL 11.75 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.69%)
FFL 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
GGL 9.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 99.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.19%)
HUBC 85.20 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.47%)
HUMNL 5.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
KEL 2.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.91%)
LOTCHEM 24.71 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 29.83 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.78%)
OGDC 100.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.2%)
PAEL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
PIBTL 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.79%)
PIOC 91.60 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.12%)
PPL 76.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.08%)
PRL 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.7%)
SILK 1.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 45.40 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1%)
SSGC 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.11%)
TELE 7.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
TPLP 13.45 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.75%)
TRG 94.40 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.27%)
UNITY 25.50 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.51%)
WTL 1.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,824 Increased By 24.2 (0.5%)
BR30 17,120 Increased By 70 (0.41%)
KSE100 47,613 Increased By 194.7 (0.41%)
KSE30 16,942 Increased By 88.6 (0.53%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 24, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Kakar, Baqar discuss rehabilitation of displaced people

Recorder Report Published 24 Aug, 2023 06:22am

KARACHI: Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister former Justice Maqbool Baqar in his one-on-one meeting with Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq here at CM House discussed rehabilitation of the displaced people of the storm-water drains of Karachi and flood-affected people of the province.

The Chief Minister said that the affected people of three storm-water drains of the megacity, Mahmoodabad, Gujjar, and Orangi Nullas, were being rehabilitated as per orders of the Supreme Court.

The CM said that the provincial government has already launched a rehabilitation program for the flood-affected people, which would be sped up because the winter was approaching, and people needed their houses.

The caretaker Prime Minister urged the chief minister to personally monitor the implementation of the rehabilitation projects to achieve the purpose.

They also discussed the issues of interfaith harmony and agreed to bring people of different faiths across the table to foster brotherhood. Islam is the religion of peace, brotherhood, and tranquillity, they said.

The caretaker CM also discussed overall law and order and agreed to launch an operation against dacoits who have created unrest in the Larkana and Sukkur divisions.

The Prime Minister said that investment in the country, particularly in Karachi may be encouraged. The chief minister said that he would provide all possible facilities to the investors in the port city.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

dacoits Justice Maqbool Baqar flood affected people Anwaar ul Haq

Comments

1000 characters

Kakar, Baqar discuss rehabilitation of displaced people

Govt required to keep SOEs under MoF oversight: IMF

Quarterly adjustment thru power tariff hike: Govt seeks recovery of Rs146bn from consumers in 6 months

Govt borrows over Rs2trn

Non-recovery of tax demands from China-based co: FTO summons FBR officials to explain reasons

ECP invites politicians to discuss ‘election roadmap’

Toshakhana reference: There’re prima facie serious defects in trial court’s verdict: CJP

Senate body proposes scrutiny of assets of IR, Customs officials

‘Pak debt is relatively small as compared to the size of economy’

PSO receivables reach all-time high of Rs740bn

Petition under Articles 186-A and 187: IK prays to SC to transfer his cases from IHC to other court

Read more stories