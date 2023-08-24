MOL Pakistan supports NDMA efforts, provides relief goods

ISLAMABAD: Employees of MOL Pakistan Oil and Gas Company B.V. has stepped up their efforts to support the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) in alleviating the impact of recent natural disasters across Pakistan through generously donating truckloads of relief supplies and a day’s salary to contribute to the NDMA relief fund.

As torrential rains and cross-border rainwater inflows wreak havoc in several cities, causing widespread flooding and affecting countless families, the employees of MOL Pakistan has responded to the developing situation in a timely manner.

A significant handover ceremony transpired at the NDMA headquarters, wherein the representatives from the MOL Pakistan officially presented the relief goods to Col Hamayun Akram, NDMA’s Director of Logistics. The event was attended by senior officials from both MOL Pakistan and NDMA.

Col Hamayun Akbar expressed his gratitude towards MOL Pakistan’s employees, underscoring the active involvement of NDMA in supporting every flood-affected Pakistani. He applauded the swift response of the employees of MOL Pakistan, highlighting the crucial impact of their collective efforts.

Ali Murtaza Abbas, MOL Group Regional Vice President for Middle East, Africa, and Pakistan conveyed his sentiments stated, “Employees of MOL Group are committed to nurturing the communities in which the group operate worldwide.

Likewise, the employees of MOL Pakistan empathize with the plight of every flood-affected individual and remain optimistic that our humble initiative will provide solace during these challenging times.”

