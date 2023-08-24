BAFL 40.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.06%)
BIPL 16.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.98%)
BOP 3.96 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.06%)
CNERGY 3.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.31%)
DFML 15.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
DGKC 50.99 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.97%)
FABL 26.28 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.86%)
FCCL 11.75 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.69%)
FFL 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
GGL 9.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 99.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.19%)
HUBC 85.20 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.47%)
HUMNL 5.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
KEL 2.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.91%)
LOTCHEM 24.71 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 29.83 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.78%)
OGDC 100.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.2%)
PAEL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
PIBTL 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.79%)
PIOC 91.60 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.12%)
PPL 76.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.08%)
PRL 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.7%)
SILK 1.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 45.40 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1%)
SSGC 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.11%)
TELE 7.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
TPLP 13.45 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.75%)
TRG 94.40 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.27%)
UNITY 25.50 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.51%)
WTL 1.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,824 Increased By 24.2 (0.5%)
BR30 17,120 Increased By 70 (0.41%)
KSE100 47,613 Increased By 194.7 (0.41%)
KSE30 16,942 Increased By 88.6 (0.53%)
China stocks end lower on contagion fears

Reuters Published 24 Aug, 2023 06:22am

HONG KONG: China stocks fell on Wednesday as fears of contagion risks in the country’s struggling real estate sector rise, triggering a sell-off by foreign investors.

Hong Kong stocks edged up, helped by earnings surprises by some internet and consumer companies.

China’s blue-chip CSI 300 Index declined 1.64%, while the Shanghai Composite Index fell 1.34%.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index rose 0.31% and the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index climbed 0.32%.

A growing number of Chinese listed companies and asset managers have announced plans to repurchase their own shares or fund products following calls from regulators to revitalise the market and boost investor confidence.

Yet the move failed to impress investors as they await bigger stimulus to address economic problems.

Northbound trading in Shanghai and Shenzhen-listed shares via stock connect suffered a rare 13th straight session of outflow with offshore investors pulling out a total of 78 billion yuan ($10.70 billion).

