China stocks end lower on contagion fears

HONG KONG: China stocks fell on Wednesday as fears of contagion risks in the country’s struggling real estate sector rise, triggering a sell-off by foreign investors.

Hong Kong stocks edged up, helped by earnings surprises by some internet and consumer companies.

China’s blue-chip CSI 300 Index declined 1.64%, while the Shanghai Composite Index fell 1.34%.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index rose 0.31% and the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index climbed 0.32%.

A growing number of Chinese listed companies and asset managers have announced plans to repurchase their own shares or fund products following calls from regulators to revitalise the market and boost investor confidence.

Yet the move failed to impress investors as they await bigger stimulus to address economic problems.

Northbound trading in Shanghai and Shenzhen-listed shares via stock connect suffered a rare 13th straight session of outflow with offshore investors pulling out a total of 78 billion yuan ($10.70 billion).