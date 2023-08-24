WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== Aug 23, 2023 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 22-Aug-23 21-Aug-23 18-Aug-23 17-Aug-23 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.103079 0.10277 0.103196 0.102845 Euro 0.817934 0.819363 0.817139 0.819112 Japanese yen 0.005137 0.005171 0.005164 0.005133 U.K. pound 0.958989 0.957088 0.956286 0.958023 U.S. dollar 0.751294 0.751158 0.751945 0.751479 Algerian dinar 0.005526 0.005517 0.00552 0.005517 Australian dollar 0.482105 0.480741 0.481771 0.479819 Botswana pula 0.055521 0.05521 0.055343 0.055083 Brazilian real 0.152007 0.150711 0.151242 0.150869 Brunei dollar 0.554256 0.553176 0.554246 0.551747 Canadian dollar 0.554501 0.554647 0.554859 0.555663 Chilean peso 0.000864 0.000865 0.00087 0.000874 Czech koruna 0.03408 0.034094 0.033992 0.034021 Danish krone 0.109739 0.109947 0.109663 0.109922 Indian rupee 0.009044 0.009038 0.00905 0.00904 Israeli New Shekel 0.19886 0.197986 0.198245 0.199173 Korean won 0.00056 0.000562 0.00056 0.000562 Kuwaiti dinar 2.44164 2.44041 2.44066 Malaysian ringgit 0.161603 0.161453 0.161987 0.16173 Mauritian rupee 0.016508 0.016437 0.016458 0.016448 Mexican peso 0.044385 0.044133 0.044108 0.043888 New Zealand dollar 0.445405 0.443972 0.446693 0.444462 Norwegian krone 0.071004 0.071122 0.070565 0.071236 Omani rial 1.95395 1.9536 1.95443 Peruvian sol 0.202414 0.202571 0.201848 Philippine peso 0.013313 0.013267 0.013239 Polish zloty 0.183583 0.182657 0.182135 0.182868 Qatari riyal 0.206399 0.206362 0.20645 Russian ruble 0.007982 0.007979 0.00805 0.008016 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.200345 0.200394 Singapore dollar 0.554256 0.553176 0.554246 0.551747 South African rand 0.039901 0.039387 0.039426 0.039216 Swedish krona 0.0689 0.068663 0.068765 Swiss franc 0.855932 0.853637 0.853755 0.855217 Thai baht 0.021416 0.02128 0.02124 0.021154 Trinidadian dollar 0.111296 0.111197 0.11171 0.111464 U.A.E. dirham 0.204573 0.204536 0.204623 Uruguayan peso 0.01986 0.019864 0.019872 0.019918 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023