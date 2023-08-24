WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
Aug 23, 2023
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
Currency 22-Aug-23 21-Aug-23 18-Aug-23 17-Aug-23
Chinese yuan 0.103079 0.10277 0.103196 0.102845
Euro 0.817934 0.819363 0.817139 0.819112
Japanese yen 0.005137 0.005171 0.005164 0.005133
U.K. pound 0.958989 0.957088 0.956286 0.958023
U.S. dollar 0.751294 0.751158 0.751945 0.751479
Algerian dinar 0.005526 0.005517 0.00552 0.005517
Australian dollar 0.482105 0.480741 0.481771 0.479819
Botswana pula 0.055521 0.05521 0.055343 0.055083
Brazilian real 0.152007 0.150711 0.151242 0.150869
Brunei dollar 0.554256 0.553176 0.554246 0.551747
Canadian dollar 0.554501 0.554647 0.554859 0.555663
Chilean peso 0.000864 0.000865 0.00087 0.000874
Czech koruna 0.03408 0.034094 0.033992 0.034021
Danish krone 0.109739 0.109947 0.109663 0.109922
Indian rupee 0.009044 0.009038 0.00905 0.00904
Israeli New Shekel 0.19886 0.197986 0.198245 0.199173
Korean won 0.00056 0.000562 0.00056 0.000562
Kuwaiti dinar 2.44164 2.44041 2.44066
Malaysian ringgit 0.161603 0.161453 0.161987 0.16173
Mauritian rupee 0.016508 0.016437 0.016458 0.016448
Mexican peso 0.044385 0.044133 0.044108 0.043888
New Zealand dollar 0.445405 0.443972 0.446693 0.444462
Norwegian krone 0.071004 0.071122 0.070565 0.071236
Omani rial 1.95395 1.9536 1.95443
Peruvian sol 0.202414 0.202571 0.201848
Philippine peso 0.013313 0.013267 0.013239
Polish zloty 0.183583 0.182657 0.182135 0.182868
Qatari riyal 0.206399 0.206362 0.20645
Russian ruble 0.007982 0.007979 0.00805 0.008016
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.200345 0.200394
Singapore dollar 0.554256 0.553176 0.554246 0.551747
South African rand 0.039901 0.039387 0.039426 0.039216
Swedish krona 0.0689 0.068663 0.068765
Swiss franc 0.855932 0.853637 0.853755 0.855217
Thai baht 0.021416 0.02128 0.02124 0.021154
Trinidadian dollar 0.111296 0.111197 0.11171 0.111464
U.A.E. dirham 0.204573 0.204536 0.204623
Uruguayan peso 0.01986 0.019864 0.019872 0.019918
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
