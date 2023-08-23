BAFL 40.54 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.42%)
BIPL 16.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.59%)
BOP 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.02%)
CNERGY 3.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.93%)
DFML 15.94 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (3.1%)
DGKC 50.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-1.81%)
FABL 25.73 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.78%)
FCCL 11.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.94%)
FFL 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.11%)
GGL 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.69%)
HBL 99.79 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (0.8%)
HUBC 84.68 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.69%)
HUMNL 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.04%)
KEL 2.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.9%)
LOTCHEM 24.64 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.57%)
MLCF 29.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.6%)
OGDC 100.06 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.21%)
PAEL 9.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-4.42%)
PIBTL 3.82 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
PIOC 91.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.13%)
PPL 76.24 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.38%)
PRL 15.70 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.71%)
SILK 1.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 44.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.9%)
SSGC 8.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
TELE 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.27%)
TPLP 13.41 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.06%)
TRG 94.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.49%)
UNITY 25.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.86%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.55%)
BR100 4,810 Increased By 11.1 (0.23%)
BR30 17,076 Increased By 165.6 (0.98%)
KSE100 47,419 Increased By 0.7 (0%)
KSE30 16,854 Increased By 52.3 (0.31%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 23, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Putin uses BRICS summit to justify Russia’s war in Ukraine

Reuters Published 23 Aug, 2023 06:00pm

President Vladimir Putin used a speech to a summit of BRICS leaders on Wednesday to defend Russia’s war in Ukraine and praise the grouping as a counterbalance to U.S. global dominance.

Speaking by video link to leaders of the group, he repeated the Kremlin narrative that his invasion, condemned by Ukraine and the West as an imperialist land grab, was a forced response by Russia to Kyiv’s and Washington’s hostile actions.

“Our actions in Ukraine are dictated by only one thing - to end the war that was unleashed by the West and its satellites against the people who live in the Donbas,” Putin said, referring to the eastern part of Ukraine where Russian proxies have been fighting the Ukrainian army since 2014.

“I want to note that it was the desire to maintain their hegemony in the world, the desire of some countries to maintain this hegemony that led to the severe crisis in Ukraine.”

Putin was speaking to a forum of countries that have refrained from condemning Russia’s actions in Ukraine. The BRICS - also including Brazil, India, China and South Africa – have taken on added importance for Moscow as it seeks to blunt Western sanctions by boosting trade with Asia, Africa and Latin America.

Russia has repeatedly said it is open to talks to end the 18-month war - but only if they take account of the “new realities” created by its forces who control nearly a fifth of Ukraine. Ukraine demands the restoration of all its territory and the removal of Russian troops.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, who in June presented an African peace plan separately to Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, said in response to the Russian president’s speech that BRICS members would continue to support efforts to bring the conflict to an end.

Strengthening BRICS forms part of Russia’s vision of undermining U.S. dominance and building what Putin, in his speech, called “a multipolar world order”.

He was unable to attend the summit in person because of an arrest warrant issued for him in March by the International Criminal Court (ICC), accusing him of war crimes in Ukraine.

Russia rejected the accusation as outrageous and said the move had no legal meaning because it is not a member of the ICC. South Africa is a member, however, meaning it would have been obliged to arrest him if he had travelled there.

Vladimir Putin Ukraine Russian forces Ukraine war Russia invasion of Ukraine BRICS summit

Comments

1000 characters

Putin uses BRICS summit to justify Russia’s war in Ukraine

Inter-bank market: rupee settles at new low against US dollar

Open-market: US dollar hits 315 against rupee as gap with inter-bank rates continues to widen

Around 100,000 people evacuated due to floods in Pakistan

Supreme Court says will wait for IHC order on PTI chief’s Toshakhana appeal

Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft lands on moon in ‘victory cry’ of new India

Kakar vows to fight against terrorists ‘no matter what’

For $1bn, Qatar Investment Authority to take 1% stake in Ambani retail firm

Cumulative inflow under RDA hits $6.49bn: SBP

Terrorist killed in exchange of fire with security forces in South Waziristan: ISPR

Germany agrees to ease citizenship rules

Read more stories