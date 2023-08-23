BAFL 40.60 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.57%)
South Korea’s NOFI tenders to buy 138,000 T corn

Reuters Published 23 Aug, 2023 10:32am

HAMBURG: Leading South Korean feedmaker Nonghyup Feed Inc. (NOFI) has issued an international tender to purchase up to 138,000 metric tonnes of animal feed corn to be sourced from optional origins, European traders said on Wednesday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is also Wednesday. Aug. 23.

Arrival of the corn in South Korea is sought in two consignments of 45,000 to 69,000 tonnes, both in December.

NOFI on Wednesday also issued a separate tender to buy up to 130,000 tons of feed wheat.

Corn

