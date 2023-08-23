BAFL 40.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.13%)
PM pledges ‘most transparent’ elections

Recorder Report Published August 23, 2023 Updated August 23, 2023 08:42am

KARACHI: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Tuesday reiterated that the interim government would ensure holding of the upcoming general elections in the most transparent and impartial manner, accepted to all.

Talking to media after visiting Mazar-e-Quaid to pay tribute and offer Fateha, the prime minister said the caretaker government would function in the limited timeframe only to ensure the election process. They would play their part in this regard by holding transparent and impartial polls, so that Pakistan could move through its constitutional transitional period, he added.

The prime minister was accompanied by Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori, caretaker Chief Minister Justice Maqbool Baqir (Retired) and the members of his cabinet. It was the maiden visit of the caretaker prime minister to Karachi after assuming his office.

Govt to ensure security, create jobs: PM

The prime minister said he along with his cabinet members came here to pay homage to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and reaffirm his commitment to work for the progress and prosperity of the country by highlighting the social contract under which a separate state came into being.

Referring to an address of the founder of the nation on August 11, 1947 before the Constituent Assembly, he said it focused on the rights of the minorities and equality among individuals.

Prime Minister Kakar expressed the optimism that the people of the country would excel in different fields on the basis of their talents and it was the future of the country.

Earlier, the prime minister laid a floral wreath on the grave of the founder of the nation and offered Fateha. He also penned down his expressions in the visitors’ book at the Mazar.

