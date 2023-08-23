KARACHI: On Monday at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 22.137 billion and the number of lots traded was 17,709.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 9.147 billion, followed by Currencies through COTS (PKR 5.112 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 2.656 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 2.585 billion), DJ (PKR 909.153 million), Platinum (PKR 698.348 million), Silver (PKR 549.859 million), SP 500 (PKR 196.185 million), Natural Gas (PKR 109.840 million), Japan Equity (PKR 65.598 million), Brent (PKR 58.088 million) and Copper (PKR 48.311 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 8 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 9.980 million were traded.

