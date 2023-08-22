BAFL 40.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.13%)
BIPL 16.08 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.45%)
BOP 3.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.76%)
CNERGY 3.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.62%)
DFML 14.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.51%)
DGKC 51.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.06%)
FABL 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FCCL 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.51%)
FFL 6.12 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.49%)
GGL 10.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 98.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.29%)
HUBC 84.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.13%)
HUMNL 5.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
KEL 2.23 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.45%)
LOTCHEM 24.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 30.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.4%)
OGDC 96.44 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.18%)
PAEL 10.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.67%)
PIBTL 3.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
PIOC 91.59 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.04%)
PPL 74.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.04%)
PRL 15.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
SILK 1.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.98%)
SNGP 45.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.18%)
SSGC 9.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
TELE 7.68 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
TPLP 13.19 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
TRG 94.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.43%)
UNITY 25.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.78%)
BR100 4,804 Increased By 11.1 (0.23%)
BR30 17,052 Increased By 141.5 (0.84%)
KSE100 47,418 Decreased By -30.1 (-0.06%)
KSE30 16,801 Decreased By -26.1 (-0.16%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 22, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Wall St loses steam as higher Treasury yields weigh, Nvidia erases gains

Reuters Published 22 Aug, 2023 08:08pm

Wall Street’s main indexes pared gains on Tuesday, as U.S. Treasury yields rose on growing worries about interest rates staying higher for longer, while gains in Nvidia shares fizzled out in the run up to the chip designer’s earnings.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note scaled over 15-year highs after a brief pullback, dragging equities lower.

“The reason why we’re seeing pressure on U.S. stock market today is that we’re seeing the reality of higher yields having an impact on markets,” said Phil Blancato, chief executive officer of Ladenburg Thalmann Asset Management.

The bond selloff has been driven by evidence of a strong U.S. economy, which dampened hopes of the Federal Reserve easing monetary policy anytime soon.

Wall Street had regained some ground on Monday due to a rally in Nvidia and other tech stocks.

Investors will be keen to see if Nvidia’s results and forecast can match heightened market expectations following a blockbuster report last quarter that fueled a blistering rally in tech stocks amid the frenzy around artificial intelligence.

Wall St mixed as investors await Nvidia earnings

“If they really came out and said the demand for AI is less than expected, the entire market is going to be impacted,” said Robert Pavlik, senior portfolio manager at Dakota Wealth in Fairfield.

Shares of Nvidia hit an all-time high of $481.87 soon after markets opened but were last down 1.5%.

Other big technology and growth stocks such as Microsoft, Alphabet and Tesla rose between 0.7% and 2.7%.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell will speak at a meeting in Jackson Hole on Friday, which will be closely monitored by investors for more clues on the direction for U.S. interest rates.

Traders’ bets of a pause in rate hikes next month stand at 84.5%, while odds of a 25 basis point rate hike in November have risen to nearly 39% from about 35.8% a week ago, according to CME Group’s FedWatch tool.

At 9:59 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 21.71 points, or 0.06%, at 34,441.98, the S&P 500 was up 2.95 points, or 0.07%, at 4,402.72, and the Nasdaq Composite was up 19.74 points, or 0.15%, at 13,517.33.

Keeping the Dow under pressure, sports retailer Nike fell 0.5% after a downbeat profit forecast from Dick’s Sporting Goods.

Among other stocks, Lowe’s Cos rose 3.1% after the home improvement retailer topped quarterly profit estimates.

Activision Blizzard gained 1.0% after Microsoft offered to sell the “Call of Duty” maker’s non-European streaming rights to Ubisoft Entertainment to get the deal past British regulators.

U.S. regional lenders KeyCorp and Comerica slipped 1.9% and 1.3%, respectively, following an S&P downgrade.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 1.17-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and for a 1.02-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded one new 52-week highs and 8 new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 23 new highs and 76 new lows.

Wall Street stocks US stocks Wall Street’s main indexes Wall Steet

Comments

1000 characters

Wall St loses steam as higher Treasury yields weigh, Nvidia erases gains

Record low in inter-bank market: rupee settles at 299.01 against US dollar

Caretaker govt to ensure transparent, impartial election process: PM Kakar

Six soldiers embrace martyrdom, 4 terrorists killed

Six Indian smugglers apprehended inside Pakistani territory: ISPR

Gold gains further in local market as rupee declines to record low

Rauf leads Pakistan’s rout of Afghanistan in first ODI

Pakistan’s power generation up nearly 5% year-on-year

BankIslami’s consolidated profit up 253% in 6MCY23

KSE-100 edges lower in directionless trade

Sri Lanka central bank likely to cut rates again as inflation eases

Read more stories