BAFL 42.73 Increased By ▲ 2.43 (6.03%)
BIPL 17.48 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.39%)
BOP 4.27 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (4.4%)
CNERGY 3.49 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 13.08 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (10.38%)
DGKC 53.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
FABL 26.53 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (4.37%)
FCCL 12.34 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.15%)
FFL 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
GGL 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.48%)
HBL 102.43 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (0.92%)
HUBC 85.98 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.5%)
HUMNL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.99%)
KEL 2.16 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.41%)
LOTCHEM 26.99 Decreased By ▼ -2.38 (-8.1%)
MLCF 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.93%)
OGDC 103.47 Increased By ▲ 2.66 (2.64%)
PAEL 11.04 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.55%)
PIBTL 4.13 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.47%)
PIOC 93.59 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.63%)
PPL 72.87 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (3.22%)
PRL 16.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.48%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.01%)
SNGP 45.70 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.88%)
SSGC 9.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
TELE 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
TPLP 13.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
TRG 98.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.75%)
UNITY 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.04%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 4,914 Increased By 74.2 (1.53%)
BR30 17,464 Increased By 224.6 (1.3%)
KSE100 48,424 Increased By 616.1 (1.29%)
KSE30 17,203 Increased By 257.9 (1.52%)
Pakistan

Bajaur operation Soldier embraces martyrdom, four terrorists killed

APP Published 14 Aug, 2023 06:29am

RAWALPINDI: A soldier of the Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) conducted on the night of August 12-13 in the general area Charmang, Bajaur district on the reported presence of terrorists, while four extremists were killed in an intense exchange of fire.

During the operation, an intense fire exchange occurred between the security forces and terrorists, besides four terrorists being sent to hell, and one terrorist was apprehended, said an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) release issued here Sunday.

The martyred soldier was identified as Sepoy Muhammad Shoaib (age 24 years, resident of district Kohat), having fought gallantly embraced Shahadat during an intense exchange of fire.

The forces had also recovered weapons, ammunition, and explosives including a suicide vest from the terrorists, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against security forces and killing of innocent citizens, especially suicide blasts, it said.

The sanitisation of the area was being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area.

“Security forces of Pakistan remain determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism from Pakistan,” the ISPR said.

