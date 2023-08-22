BAFL 40.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BIPL 15.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-3.03%)
BOP 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.28%)
CNERGY 3.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 15.13 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (3.63%)
DGKC 51.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.56%)
FABL 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.24%)
FCCL 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
FFL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
GGL 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
HBL 98.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.86%)
HUBC 84.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.25%)
HUMNL 5.77 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.23%)
KEL 2.23 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.45%)
LOTCHEM 24.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.61%)
MLCF 30.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.89%)
OGDC 98.33 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (2.14%)
PAEL 10.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.06%)
PIBTL 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.6%)
PIOC 91.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.22%)
PPL 75.10 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.94%)
PRL 15.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.45%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.96%)
SNGP 45.20 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.24%)
SSGC 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.99%)
TELE 7.66 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
TPLP 13.25 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.53%)
TRG 94.22 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.13%)
UNITY 25.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.55%)
WTL 1.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,779 Decreased By -13.6 (-0.28%)
BR30 16,927 Increased By 16.1 (0.1%)
KSE100 47,382 Decreased By -66 (-0.14%)
KSE30 16,761 Decreased By -66.2 (-0.39%)
Indian rupee caught between further rise in US yields, yuan recovery

Reuters Published 22 Aug, 2023 11:23am

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee is likely to open little changed on Tuesday on the back of a recovery in the Chinese yuan and other Asian currencies despite a further rise in US yields.

Non-deliverable forwards indicate rupee will open near Monday’s level of 83.1075. It looks like the USD/INR has settled at just above the 83 handle for now, a forex trader at Mumbai-based bank said.

“The RBI (Reserve Bank of India) is averse to it (the USD/INR) making a new high, and on the other hand, you have the volatility in (US) Treasury yields,” The yield on the US 10-year Treasury hit the highest since 2007 on Monday on bets that a resilient US economy will push the Federal Reserve to keep interest rates higher for longer.

At the Fed’s Jackson Hole Economic Symposium from Aug. 24 through 26, Chair Jerome Powell’s comments will be scrutinized for cues on interest rates.

The Treasury sell-off is less about the terminal rate for this tightening cycle and more about where the Fed Funds rate settles under normal conditions, ING Bank said in a note.

“Chair Powell could shed some light on this on Friday,” ING said.

Asian currencies managed a recovery on Tuesday, despite the US Treasury yields.

The offshore yuan was back below 7.30 to the dollar on bets of tightening up of offshore yuan liquidity.

China’s major state-owned banks were seen actively mopping up the offshore yuan on Monday.

