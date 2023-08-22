BAFL 40.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.94 (-6.84%)
Rs70bn invested in telecom infrastructure & digital connectivity in last 3 years: Amin

Recorder Report Published 22 Aug, 2023 06:39am

KARACHI: Former federal minister for IT and Telecommunication, Syed Aminul Haq, has said that the ministry invested over Rs 70 billion on different development projects of telecom infrastructure and digital connectivity during the last three-year.

He was speaking at the farewell ceremony hosted in his honor by Pakistan Software Houses Association (PASHA) Chairman Zohaib Khan and SI Global Solution Chief Executive Officer Nauman Ahmed Saeed in Karachi.

During his address, Haq shed light on the establishment of the Special Facilitation Investment Council (SIFC) shortly before the government’s term ended. The council aimed to accelerate the information and communication technology sector’s growth in line with its evolving needs. Haq commended the visionary leadership of former prime minister Shahbaz Sharif and Army Chief General Asim Munir.

He also extended his best wishes to caretaker Minister of IT, Dr Umar Saif, asserting that his expertise in IT would continue to propel the ministry towards success. He elaborated on his ministry’s achievements, including providing free online training to 3.6 million youth across 15 courses, generating over 400,000 employment opportunities through National Incubation Centers, and investing more than 42 billion rupees in the IT sector in Karachi and Islamabad.

Haq also highlighted the construction of state-of-the-art information technology parks, offering technological job opportunities to 118,000 Karachi youth, and providing mobile network access to 40 million people in remote regions, costing 78 billion rupees. Notably, his tenure successfully completed 83 projects, prioritizing tangible actions over rhetoric, transcending caste, language, and provincial divisions. The results of these endeavors are expected to materialize in the coming months.

In his welcome address, CEO S I Global Noman Said stated that the ministry had integrated d all its departments under one roof which significantly improved the overall performance of the IT sector.

“Under the former minister, Pakistan witnessed the emergence of several brands, and projects including Tech Destination, cloud computing, cyber security policies, and freelancing. I hoped these all projects should be continued and carried forward with the same letter and spirit in the next five years,” he added.

