More rains expected in upcountry

KARACHI: A new monsoonal weather system from the Arabian Sea is expected to produce rains and winds for about five days from August 23 in the upcountry, the Met Office said on Monday.

Another weather system - westerly wave is also likely to add rains with a few moderate to heavy falls and wind-showers in intermittent spells from August 23 till 27, it said. It advised the dams operators to manage reservoirs levels accordingly between August 23 to 27, besides urging the farmers to make irrigation plans keeling in view the rainy weather.

Rain, wind-thundershowers with a few moderate to heavy falls is expected in Neelum valley, Muzaffarabad, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, Mirpur, Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche and Shigar over the period.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023