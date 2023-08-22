BAFL 40.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.94 (-6.84%)
Opinion

PARTLY FACETIOUS: Plan A or Plan D?

Anjum Ibrahim Published 22 Aug, 2023 06:03am

“What is the most controversial word today in the Land of the Pure?” “A guess: where in this country will the prodigal land.”

“Really not when, but where?”

“Well, the when will depend on whether he reckons he is Plan A or Plan D?”

“What if he reckons he is Plan A but in reality he is Plan D?”

“Well, that has happened in the past? What three times at least?”

“Don’t be facetious, anyway the where is important. Where will he land after five years of…of…”

“Medical treatment?”

“Again don’t be facetious. I would propose that he lands not in Pindi or Lahore but in Murree. I hear Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has got his constituency all geared up for a welcome…”

“Stop! You do know that Abbasi lost from his constituency and the prodigal gifted him a constituency…”

“Right and that explains that like his leader he also made a mistake about his being part of Plan A when he held seminars on our political system’s inability to…”

“Exactly; anyway, when I asked for the most controversial word I wasn’t referring to elections, or Plan A or the current Plan A but to the word that has become the most controversial in this country today and that word is deemed.”

“Well, deemed as in the tax on deemed income imposed by The Samdhi who is reportedly not in London…”

“What? How will he go? His mode of travel for the past decade or so has been on the Prime Minister’s plane and…”

“Don’t be facetious. Anyway I expected the Samdhi would go before Shehbaz Sharif to ensure that his own flawed narrative which cost the country billions of dollars in lost revenue from remittances…”

“Ah right and a samdhi pre-empts a brother any day right.”

“You got side tracked again, deemed was used by the caretakers to aver that the President’s failure to return a bill was deemed to be his approval…”

“Indeed after the President tweeted that he did not sign the bill because he did not support it while many outgoing Cabinet members and the caretakers accuse him of mala fide intent.”

“I can’t understand why. I mean in this land where incompetence has been the hallmark of 90 percent if not more of our representatives, right Samdhi sahib, and…”

“That depends on the subject at hand. Incompetence is OK before firing that person but the bill in question is…is of interest to…to…to…”

“Right.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

