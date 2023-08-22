Pakistan vows to combat challenge of terrorism thru national commitment

ISLAMABAD: On the occasion of the International Day of Remembrance and Tribute to the Victims of Terrorism, Pakistan joined the international community in honouring the lives lost and the survivors of terrorist attacks and vowed to combat the challenge of terrorism through national commitment.

“On this day, our thoughts are with the survivors and the families of the victims. We honour the memory of our heroes who sacrificed their lives in the fight against terrorism,” Foreign Office said in a statement on Monday.

As a nation that has braved the brunt of terrorism, it added that Pakistan deeply understands the pain and suffering of the victims of terrorism around the world.

For the last two decades, it stated that “Pakistan has been a victim of terrorism planned, supported and sponsored from across our borders.”

It added that during this period, it suffered more than 80,000 causalities and incurred over $150 billion in losses to the economy.

“These challenges did not deter us. Pakistan remained resolute in its resolve to combat terrorism. With national commitment, matchless resilience and unparalleled sacrifices of the people, Pakistan has managed to turn the situation and score victories against terrorism,” it added.

It stated: “As we remember and pay tribute to victims worldwide, we must also remember the victims of state terrorism including in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK),” read the statement.

Since the 1990s Indian troops have martyred over 100,000 Kashmiris, widowed over 22,000 women, orphaned 108,000 children and raped over 11,000 women in IIOJK.

“The international community must stand with victims of state terrorism in IIOJK as well,” it added.

It added that it is imperative for the international community to adopt a comprehensive approach to counter-terrorism and address its root causes.

