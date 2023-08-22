BAFL 40.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.94 (-6.84%)
Rights protection: Registrar raises objection, returns IK’s petition

Terence J Sigamony Published 22 Aug, 2023 06:03am

ISLAMABAD: The Registrar Supreme Court, on Monday, raised objections and returned former prime minister Imran Khan’s petition to protect his fundamental rights and set aside the trial court’s orders dismissing his pre-arrest bail petitions on technicalities.

PTI chief and former prime minister Imran Khan on August 17 had filed a petition through his counsels, Barrister Salman Safdar, Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, and four others under Article 184(3) of the constitution.

Special Judge Anti-Terrorism Court on 11-08-23 dismissed seven bail applications of Imran Khan due to his non-appearance before the Court, while the National Accountability Court, Islamabad, on 10-08-23 dismissed the pending pre-arrest bail application of Imran Khan in Al-Qadir Trust reference.

The SC Registrar’s Office raised objections that the petitioner has not pointed out as to what questions of public importance in the instant case are involved with reference to the enforcement of any of the fundamental rights guaranteed under the constitution, so as to directly invoke the jurisdiction of the Supreme Court under Article 184(3) of the constitution.

“The ingredient for invoking extraordinary jurisdiction of the apex court under Article 184(3) have not been satisfied,” noted the Registrar’s Office’s order.

