BAFL 40.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.69 (-6.26%)
BIPL 16.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.76%)
BOP 3.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.41%)
CNERGY 3.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.91%)
DFML 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.85%)
DGKC 51.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FABL 25.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.12%)
FCCL 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.73%)
FFL 6.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.75%)
GGL 10.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.34%)
HBL 98.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-2.42%)
HUBC 85.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.16%)
HUMNL 5.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.38%)
KEL 2.26 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (3.2%)
LOTCHEM 24.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.96%)
MLCF 30.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.98%)
OGDC 97.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.05 (-2.07%)
PAEL 10.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.13%)
PIBTL 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.97%)
PIOC 92.76 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
PPL 74.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-1.76%)
PRL 15.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.77%)
SILK 1.01 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 45.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.38%)
SSGC 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.63%)
TELE 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.4%)
TPLP 13.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.65%)
TRG 94.76 Decreased By ▼ -3.34 (-3.4%)
UNITY 25.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-2.74%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.59%)
BR100 4,789 Decreased By -94.6 (-1.94%)
BR30 16,925 Decreased By -360.8 (-2.09%)
KSE100 47,556 Decreased By -662.7 (-1.37%)
KSE30 16,849 Decreased By -281.2 (-1.64%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 21, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Russia says thwarted Ukraine drone attacks near Moscow

AFP Published 21 Aug, 2023 11:38am

MOSCOW: Russia said on Monday it had thwarted two Ukrainian drone attacks in the Moscow region with no casualties reported.

An attempt by Kyiv to carry out an “attack with an aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicle was foiled” around 6:50 am (0350 GMT), the defence ministry said in a statement.

The drone was “suppressed by means of electronic warfare” and crashed in Pokrovskoye village in the Odintsovo district southwest of the capital, it said, adding there were no casualties.

Another “attack by the Kyiv regime” was thwarted in Istra, northwest of Moscow, it said. It happened at 8:16 am.

The RIA Novosti news agency said flights from two international airports, Vnukovo and Domodedovo, were temporarily disrupted and diverted elsewhere.

In recent weeks, two drone attacks were repelled over Moscow’s financial district, each causing minor damage to the facades of high-rise buildings.

In May, drones were shot down near the Kremlin.

Russia KYIV Russia invasion of Ukraine

Comments

1000 characters

Russia says thwarted Ukraine drone attacks near Moscow

Intra-day update: KSE-100 down over 500 points on lack of positive triggers

Share of smuggled cigarettes further increases: Documented sector demands govt take action

BRICS expansion hopefuls seek to rebalance world order

ATC grants police 3-day physical remand of Imaan Mazari, Ali Wazir

Pensioners, senior citizens, Shuhada's families: FBR admits wrong calculations of tax liabilities

Eyes on bigger prizes as Pakistan and Afghanistan begin ODI series

Oil rises on lower OPEC+ exports in August

Constraints hampering $15bn export potential of IT sector identified

PMG, HSD sectors: OMAP says concerned at pricing mechanism

FPCCI’s BMP says concerned at rupee slide

Read more stories