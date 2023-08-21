Disputing claim, law minister says Article 75 ‘very clear’

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Law Minister Ahmed Irfan Aslam has said Article 75 of the constitution is “very clear” that the president can either sign a bill or return it to Parliament with any amendments within 10 days.

“And if he doesn’t do so, the bill becomes a law under the constitution,” he said.

He was addressing a joint news conference in Islamabad on Sunday along with Caretaker Information Minister Murtaza Solangi regarding the “confusion emerging out of President Dr Arif Alvi’s tweet.”

President Alvi says did not sign Official Secrets Amendment Bill 2023, Pakistan Army Amendment Bill 2023

The caretaker law minister said it “never happened before that President returned any bill without his signature.”

He said there is “nothing available in the constitution to return the bills without signature or without recommendation or amendments.”

The caretaker information minister said there should be no ambiguity on the matter after the clarification of the Law Ministry.

He said caretaker government’s mandate is limited to holding free and fair election “instead of any political ambitions.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023