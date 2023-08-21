BAFL 43.14 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.79%)
Aug 21, 2023
Business & Finance

AdStreet launches Pakistan’s first digital advertising platform

Press Release Published 21 Aug, 2023 06:43am

KARACHI: A new online platform called AdStreet has been launched in Pakistan, marking the country’s first digital advertising marketplace.

The launch event was held at Alliance Francaise De Karachi that attracted scores of advertising professionals.

AdStreet introduces itself as the first global one-stop platform catering to all marketing and advertising needs. It aims to open up new avenues for progress in Pakistan’s burgeoning marketing and advertising industry.

The digital platform brings together service providers and buyers related to marketing, advertising, branding, events, and media. According to the company, AdStreet will help explore new business opportunities in marketing and advertising space.

“This is a major development for Pakistan’s advertising landscape and will pave the way for more innovation,” said AdStreet founder and CEO Saad Hashmi at the launch event. “By replacing outdated traditional methods with new digital approaches, we hope to empower both seasoned professionals and newcomers with more opportunities.”

In addition to advertising services, the AdStreet platform also offers relevant information, training programs and networking opportunities.

The company says the centralized marketplace model will provide convenience and efficiency for all stakeholders. Marketers and advertisers can easily discover and collaborate with the right partners for their needs in one place.

AdStreet is open for registrations at www.adstreet .com.pk.

