SAU, FAO agree to join hands to enhance agri output

Recorder Report Published 21 Aug, 2023 07:18am

HYDERABAD: SAU and FAO have agreed to join hands to promote shared progress and advancement in agricultural endeavors across the Sindh and Balochistan regions of Pakistan, so that the farming community of backward areas can improve their life style through sustainable agriculture, while this collaborative effort is aimed at strengthening research, development, and capacity-building programs within the Sindh region.

A delegation comprising faculty members and directors, led by Dr. Fateh Marri, the Vice Chancellor of SAU Tandojam, visited the UNFAO office, where they engaged with James Okhton, Head of UNFAO Sindh office.

During the visit, Prof. Dr. Fateh Marri commended the UNFAO for its support to Sindh Agriculture University, Tandojam. He outlined SAU’s achievements and emphasized the institution’s research priority areas, designed to address challenges posed by Climate Change and Food Security. Dr. Marri underlined that both organizations share the core values of ensuring seed security and building resilient agriculture at the national level.

James provided an overview of UNFAO’s programs and projects initiated in Sindh, and He stressed the significance of expert and technical support from SAU in Agriculture and Livestock for the benefit of small-scale farmers in Sindh. He also suggested that SAU students should conduct research on emerging issues related to climate change and food security.

