Experts for joint efforts to further promote seed sector

HYDERABAD: National and international experts have emphasized the establishment of a joint forum based on national agricultural institutions, policymakers, and breeders for the improvement of the country’s livelihood and the protection of food, while it has been proposed to ensure legislation and genetic inspection to prevent defective seeds in the country and to certify imported seeds.

A two-day seminar titled “Seed Sector: Challenges and Options” has started in a local hotel under the co-hosting of Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) and with the support of the Sindh Higher Education Commission (SHEC).

Dr. S.M. Tariq Rafi, Chairman of SHEC said that there is scope for more research in the agricultural sector of the country, which can play an essential role in the development of the country, the industry in the province needs to pay attention to the agricultural sector, “We will release grants for research proposal, the researchers came up with various projects including new seed varieties.” He added.

Qazi Aijaz Mahesar, the Provincial Secretary of the Agriculture Department said that the grant on research in the province is unreasonable, after 75 years, the first forum of this kind has been created, through which the distance between the breeder and the industry should be closed and new legislation should be made for the seed sector, he said it is necessary to establish a breeder supervisory mechanism for seeds.

Dr. Iqar Ahmed Khan, the Vice Chancellor of the University of Agriculture Faisalabad, said that the role of universities in agricultural research is important, and the research of universities should not be limited to academic use only but should be transferred to the applied side. He said 500 varieties of different seeds are approved they are nowhere to be seen on the field.

Dr. Fateh Marri, the Vice Chancellor of Sindh Agriculture University said that there was a need for this kind of high-level forum on seeds in Pakistan, as the country is dealing with an acute shortage of certified seeds due to climate change and economic problems. He said that increasing production per acre and growth in the country’s GDP now depends only on better seeds, and there are forums for other sectors in the country, but the important sector of the country’s development is running without a forum.

Dr. Ghulam Muhammad Ali, the Chairman of the Pakistan Agriculture Research Council, said that there is a need to focus on the production of genetically modified seeds in the country. There is a tradition of research on seeds in multinational companies in Pakistan, but the majority of local companies are working as traders.

Mr. James Okoth, head of FAO’s Sindh office, said that more research is needed for agricultural development in this region; it is inevitable to develop new certified seeds for food security.

Syed Mehmood Nawaz Shah, a progressive farmer and the leader of the Sindh Abadgar Board, said that the recommendations prepared from this forum should be taken to the government and policy-making institutions for implementation. The pipeline for new seeds is empty and we don’t have even 25% certified seeds.

Farmer Mian Saleem said that BT cotton has been planted in the country for 20 years, but it is not certified, while the breed that is giving better production, deliberate obstacles are put in its approval.

Syed Miraan Muhammad Shah, the leader of the Sindh Chamber of Agriculture said that when all the other matters are provincial, why is the seed certification under the control of the federation, farmers from Jacobabad to Thatta are suffering from seed problems.

