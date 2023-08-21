Pak trio bag 3 medals in Asian Jr Squash Championship

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani trio of Nauman Khan, Ahmad Rayyan Khalil, and Abdullah Nawaz bagged three medals in the Asian Junior Squash Individual Championship at Dalian, China.

Nauman Khan and Ahmad Rayyan both played in the final of the U13 category. Nauman Khan beat Ahmad Rayyan with a game score of 9/11, 11/8, 6/11, 11/3, and 11/9 in the final, said a press release issued here on Sunday.

Nauman bagged a gold medal while Ahmad won a silver medal in the championship. Meanwhile, Abdullah Nawaz grabbed a bronze medal in the U17 category.

President, Pakistan Squash Federation, the whole squash family, and squash lovers have congratulated the players on winning medals.