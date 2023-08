ISLAMABAD: Two Chinese nationals suffered severe burn injuries as a result of gas leakage blast that hit their house in F 6/3 in Islamabad, police said Saturday.

Reportedly, the explosion ripped through the house of two Chinese in Islamabad.

They were severely burnt in the incident and were immediately taken to the PAF Hospital in the federal capital.

According to preliminary reports, the blast was caused by gas leakage in their house.