APNS greets Murtaza Solangi

KARACHI: The All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS) has welcomed and congratulated Murtaza Solangi on his appointment as caretaker Minister for Information. We hope that during his tenure the problems of print media would be solved and relations of the government with the media would be strengthened.

Ms Nazafreen Saigol Lakhani, President and Sarmad Ali, Secretary General All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS) in a statement have noted with pleasure that a prominent person of media fraternity has been appointed as caretaker Minister for Information and hoped that under his stewardship the issues pertaining to the Print media which are still lying unattended would be addressed.