Faisalabad business community hails efforts of NBP

FAISALABAD: Shahid Iqbal Chaudhry, Country/Group Head- Corporate & Investment Banking Group, National Bank of Pakistan visited the Faisalabad Corporate Centre and had multiple meetings with customers. NBP introduced robust Digital Payment Solutions to the Corporate Sector and signed various agreements on Cash Management services i.e. Be Jan Pakistan, Arshad Group, Diamond Group, Sadaqat Limited, Iqbal Rice, Kamal Mills, Pakistan Air Force Base Rafiqui, Masood Textile Mills and Beacon Impex.

The monuments were presented by Shahid Iqbal Ch. along with Javed Siddique, RCH, Faisalabad, Asir Hassan, Div. Head CMD and Dilbar Hassan Chaudhry, Chief Manager on the signing ceremony. The business community acclaimed the efforts & financial support of National Bank of Pakistan in the development of industrial growth of the country. In addition, the customer services of the NBP’s regional team (Faisalabad) were also appreciated by all the Corporate Clients.

On this occasion, Country Head Corporate & Investment Banking National Bank of Pakistan assured support to the Industry in these testing times & acknowledged resilience of the sector to keep working with zeal & commitment.

