President Alvi signs Army, Official Secrets Acts into law

  • Earlier this week president returned over a dozen bills
BR Web Desk Published August 19, 2023 Updated August 19, 2023 04:55pm

President Dr Arif Alvi signed the Official Secrets (Amendment) Bill, 2023 as well as the Pakistan Army Act (Amendment) Bill, 2023, only three days after refusing to sign over a dozen bills, Aaj News reported.

President Alvi sent more than a dozen bills back to Parliament earlier this week.

Since the National Assembly was dissolved on August 9, the Parliament is unable to approve the legislation, and laws cannot be altered or implemented until after the anticipated election in February, when a new parliament will be sworn in.

Last month, the Senate passed a bill to amend the Pakistan Army Act 1952. The bill was presented by the outgoing Defence Minister Khawaja Asif.

The bill “Pakistan Army (Amendment) Act, 2023” says that those who disclose information against the interests of the country or the army will be dealt with under the Official Secrets Act and the Army Act.

It proposes up to five years in jail for anyone who discloses sensitive information regarding security of the country or the army.

The bill proposes introducing Section 26-B, which forbids any person subject to the Army Act from engaging in any kind of political activity for two years from the date of their “retirement, release, resignation, discharge, removal or dismissal from the service”.

The bill also proposes introducing Sections 55-A (conflict of interest), 55-B (electronic crimes) and 55-C (defamation).

Section 55-B says that any person who commits an offence under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (Peca), 2016 “with the malafide intention to undermine, ridicule, or scandalize the armed forces of Pakistan,” shall be punished in the manner prescribed in the Peca law.

As per Section 55-C, a person subject to the Army Act, who “ridicules, scandalises, brings into hatred or otherwise attempts to lower the armed forces of Pakistan or any part thereof in the estimation of others shall […] be punished with imprisonment which may extend to two years or fine or with both.”

President Arif Alvi

