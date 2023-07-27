BAFL 39.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.88%)
Senate passes Army Act amendment bill

  • It proposes up to five years in jail for anyone who discloses sensitive information regarding security of the country or the army
BR Web Desk Published July 27, 2023 Updated July 27, 2023 05:56pm

The Senate passed on Thursday a bill to amend the Pakistan Army Act 1952.

The bill was presented by Defence Minister Khawaja Asif. Two other bills for amending the Cantonment Act, 1924 and the Defence Housing Authority Islamabad Act, 2013 were also passed by the Senate.

After the passage of the bills, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Senator Mian Raza Rabbani staged a walkout, terming the approval in a day as “blind legislation”.

The bill “Pakistan Army (Amendment) Act, 2023” says that those who disclose information against the interests of the country or the army will be dealt with under the Official Secrets Act and the Army Act.

It proposes up to five years in jail for anyone who discloses sensitive information regarding security of the country or the army.

The bill proposes introducing Section 26-B, which forbids any person subject to the Army Act from engaging in any kind of political activity for two years from the date of their “retirement, release, resignation, discharge, removal or dismissal from the service”.

The bill also proposes introducing Sections 55-A (conflict of interest), 55-B (electronic crimes) and 55-C (defamation).

Section 55-B says that any person who commits an offence under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (Peca), 2016 “with the malafide intention to undermine, ridicule, or scandalize the armed forces of Pakistan,” shall be punished in the manner prescribed in the Peca law.

As per Section 55-C, a person subject to the Army Act, who “ridicules, scandalises, brings into hatred or otherwise attempts to lower the armed forces of Pakistan or any part thereof in the estimation of others shall […] be punished with imprisonment which may extend to two years or fine or with both.”

