Ukraine’s Zelenskiy says he is visiting Sweden

Reuters Published 19 Aug, 2023

KYIV: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy visited Sweden on Saturday, saying he was there to meet with Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, the royal family and other officials to thank them for supporting Ukraine amid Russia’s invasion.

“Our primary task is the strengthening of Ukrainian warriors on the ground and in the sky, the development of bilateral cooperation, in particular in the defence industry, Ukraine’s European integration and common security in the Euro-Atlantic space,” he wrote in a Telegram post announcing his arrival.

