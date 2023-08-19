July FDI up 17.3pc to $87.7m YoY

KARACHI: The foreign direct investment (FDI) in July has increased by 17.3 percent on year-on-year basis to $87.7 million July 2023 as compared to $74.8 million in the same month in 2022.

According the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) data released on Friday the inflow of FDI has increased by $12.9 million during July 2023.

The SBP data revealed that the foreign private investment in Pakistan has increased by 32.4 percent or $25.5 million on year-on-year basis to $104.0 million in July 2023 as compared to $78.5 million in the same month last year.

During July 2023, inflows of FDI increased by 19.1 percent or 23.7 million and stood at $147.7 million against $124.0 million came in the country in the same month of 2022.

On the other hand, the outflows stood at $60.0 million in July 2023 against $49.2 million in July 2022.

During the FY23, foreign direct investment (FDI) in Pakistan had declined to $1.455 billion, down 24.80 percent on year-on-year basis as compared to $1.935 billion in FY22.

