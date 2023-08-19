BAFL 43.14 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.79%)
BIPL 17.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.62%)
BOP 4.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.22%)
CNERGY 3.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.66%)
DFML 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.36%)
DGKC 51.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1%)
FABL 25.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.73%)
FCCL 12.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.74%)
FFL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.79%)
GGL 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
HBL 101.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.03%)
HUBC 86.22 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.37%)
HUMNL 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.03%)
KEL 2.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-4.39%)
LOTCHEM 24.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.24%)
MLCF 30.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.16%)
OGDC 99.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.5%)
PAEL 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.75%)
PIBTL 4.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.23%)
PIOC 92.99 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.91%)
PPL 76.15 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (2.35%)
PRL 16.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-3.22%)
SILK 1.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (3.06%)
SNGP 45.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.22%)
SSGC 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
TELE 7.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.63%)
TPLP 13.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.16%)
TRG 98.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.31%)
UNITY 26.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.53%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.31%)
BR100 4,883 Decreased By -14.9 (-0.3%)
BR30 17,286 Increased By 21.9 (0.13%)
KSE100 48,219 Decreased By -107.4 (-0.22%)
KSE30 17,130 Decreased By -58.4 (-0.34%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 19, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Court backs majority owner of KE holding firm over board tussle

Reuters Published August 19, 2023 Updated August 19, 2023 09:16am

KARACHI: Minority shareholders in an offshore holding company that owns most of K-Electric have been ordered to withdraw their petition in a court that blocked main shareholder IGCF from joining the board, IGCF said on Friday.

Infrastructure and Growth Capital Fund SPV21 (IGCF) told Reuters it had filed a case against the petition in a court in the Cayman Islands and received a positive judgment. Reuters was not immediately able to verify the court ruling.

K-Electric’s (KE) holding structure has widely been considered an impediment to its acquisition by China’s state-owned Shanghai Electric, a deal that has been delayed for years by regulatory and legal hurdles in Pakistan.

SPV21 files plea in Cayman Islands’ court for KESP winding up

According to a court document provided by IGCF, The Grand Court of the Cayman Islands ordered the minority shareholders to “terminate” or discontinue their proceedings in the High Court of Sindh (SHC) against the majority shareholder, which prevented IGCF from appointing its nominees to KE’s board of directors. IGCF owns a 53.8% shareholding in Cayman Island-registered KES Power Limited (KESP), which in turn owns 66.4% of KE.

In October 2022, a high court in Pakistan’s Sindh province, of which Karachi is the capital, issued a stay order preventing any change in KE’s board of directors because of a lawsuit filed by minority shareholders in KESP. There are three vacant slots on the board of directors.

“We trust that this order will clear any doubts that had been created by the SHC stay order as to the rights of IGCF to appoint their nominees to KE’s Board. And for all stakeholders to focus on delivering affordable and reliable electricity to Karachi,” IGCF said in a statement The minority shareholders in KESP - Saudi- and Kuwait-based companies Al-Jomiah power limited and Denham Investment - did not immediately respond to a request for comment. KE declined to comment.

KE is the only electricity generator, transmitter, and distributor for Karachi, Pakistan’s largest city, and its adjoining areas, and the only listed electricity supplier in Pakistan. It was privatised in 2005, and has a market capitalisation of 53 billion rupees ($195 million).

IGFC was previously owned by the now defunct Abraaj Group. It was bought in 2022 by AsiaPak Investments, a private investment firm with operational assets in Pakistan and Hong Kong.

In July, IGCF also initiated legal proceedings to seek direct ownership of a stake in KE by dissolving KESP.

IGCF declined to comment directly on whether it backed Shanghai Electric’s long-stalled bid for KE.

“We are supportive of any effort that leads to affordable electricity for Karachi and opposed to any transaction that leads to increasing the suffering of Karachi’s consumers,” it said.

In June, Shanghai Electric reiterated its commitment to the deal, which was worth approximately $1.77 billion in 2016 but may change. The government of Pakistan owns 24.4% of KE.

KE SHC KE consumers K-Electric Shanghai Electric KE board Abraaj Group KESP IGCF Cayman Court shareholder

Comments

1000 characters

Court backs majority owner of KE holding firm over board tussle

July FDI up 17.3pc to $87.7m YoY

Shamshad for innovative approach to documenting untaxed sectors

Q4FY23: Punjab debt soars Rs55.3bn due to PKR depreciation

FBR directs cement makers to start implementing ‘T&TS’

Sindh fixes sugarcane minimum price at Rs425/ maund

Without recovery notice: ATIR allows admission of fresh stay applications

Caretaker setup to ensure fiscal discipline: PM

Holding polls ECP’s responsibility, govt’s job to assist it: Solangi

Over 80 Christian homes, 19 churches vandalized

Read more stories