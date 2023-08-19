Punjab govt plans to set up ‘meat zone’ in Cholistan

LAHORE: The Punjab government has decided to set up a ‘meat zone’ in Cholistan area aiming at promoting export of meat and its products to capture significant portion of US $2000 billion international market of halal meat and meat products.

Cholistan is spread over 66 million acres of land in Southern Punjab which meat zone can be established under the Cholistan Development Authority.

This was disclosed by the Punjab Minister for Livestock Ibrahim Murad while chairing a meeting with regard to the proposed zone here on Friday.

