Jilani explains his approach to foreign policy imperatives

Ali Hussain Published 18 Aug, 2023 05:42am

ISLAMABAD: Seasoned diplomat Jalil Abbas Jilani, who was sworn in as the caretaker foreign minister on Thursday, pledged to continue the policy of building better relations with all the countries.

Talking to reporters informally after the oath-taking ceremony in the presidency, the caretaker foreign minister said that he would continue the policy of building better relations with all the countries. He said that China and the United States as well as all the countries are important, adding that he would try to enhance bilateral ties with all the countries.

Responding to a question about the previous government’s decision allowing the national cricket team to participate in the ICC world cup to be held in India, Jilani said that the decision was taken by the previous government and it was a very well-thought-out decision.

“India has shown short-sightedness by not sending their team to Pakistan for the Asia Cup in the past,” he said adding that the responsibility of providing security to Pakistan’s cricket team lies on India.

To another query about the Russia-Ukraine conflict, he said that Pakistan desires that the Russia-Ukraine conflict is resolved peacefully through dialogue and diplomacy and not through the war. He said that Pakistan is pursuing a neutral policy in the conflict.

Jilani has 38 years of bilateral and multilateral experience as a career diplomat, having served as Pakistan’s ambassador to the United States, Belgium, Luxemburg and the European Union, and Australia.

He served as the foreign secretary of Pakistan, the top civil service official in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. A specialist in South Asian affairs, Jilani has worked as Director General for South Asia and SAARC, Deputy/ Acting High Commissioner to India and Director (India) in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

In 2018, the Government of Pakistan nominated Jilani as a member of the Experts and Eminent Persons Group (EEP) of the ASEAN Regional Forum and later in 2019, as a member of the Prime Minister’s Advisory Council on Foreign Affairs.

