Opinion

Pakistan-US relations

Published 18 Aug, 2023 05:42am

The United States of America’s (US’) assertion that it supports Pakistan’s efforts to combat terrorism unfortunately presents a sardonic comment on world’s sole superpower’s own approach to regional stability in a meaningful manner.

How ironic it is that not only did Washington leave the landlocked and war-ravaged country in a haste, it also bequeathed to the terrorists of different ilks a massive cache of ammunition and arms after its exit.

According to Pakistan’s ambassador to the US Masood Khan, President Joe Biden’s administration left behind around $7 billion worth of military weapons, including fire arms, communication gear, and armoured vehicles.

By doing so, the US, in my view, has committed a profound injustice to a country that has rendered unmatched sacrifices since the first Afghan war following the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan in order to protect or safeguard US’ interests in the region. The notoriously valuable inventory of arms and munition is being used or employed by terrorists against Pakistan and its citizens brazenly.

The US is actually gloating over the misery of this South Asian nation by issuing statements such as the one by the State Department: “We have a shared interest with Pakistan, quite candidly, in combating threats to regional stability... .”

The US must admit the fact that by making its arsenal available to terrorists it has in fact alienated its former non-Nato ally, although the latter wouldn’t go against it now or in future because of a variety of reasons.

It is therefore imperative that the US reach out to Pakistan to address the latter’s grievances viz-a-viz Afghanistan and the anti-Pakistan activities of terrorists groups who have been provided with sustenance and shelter by the interim Taliban government in Kabul.

Saleem Reza (Karachi)

