Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates
KARACHI: Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates.
================================================================================
Company Year Ended/ Dividend/ Dispatched/
Ending Bonus Credit on
================================================================================
Fauji Fertilizer 31.12.2023 31.50% Interim 16.08.2023
Company Limited Cash Dividend
Nestle Pakistan Ltd. 31.12.2023 1210% Interim 17.08.2023
Cash Dividend
================================================================================
