BAFL 42.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.24%)
BIPL 17.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-3.02%)
BOP 4.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.81%)
CNERGY 3.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.49%)
DFML 14.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.11%)
DGKC 51.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.84%)
FABL 26.20 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.42%)
FCCL 12.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 6.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.94%)
GGL 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.37%)
HBL 101.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.3%)
HUBC 85.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.29%)
HUMNL 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.19%)
KEL 2.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.18%)
LOTCHEM 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.56%)
MLCF 30.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.46%)
OGDC 97.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-0.98%)
PAEL 10.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.28%)
PIBTL 4.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
PIOC 90.75 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.27%)
PPL 73.30 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.55%)
PRL 15.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.96%)
SILK 1.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 45.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.18%)
SSGC 9.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
TELE 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.94%)
TPLP 13.80 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.22%)
TRG 98.65 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.4%)
UNITY 25.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.57%)
WTL 1.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,873 Decreased By -12.2 (-0.25%)
BR30 17,130 Decreased By -32.6 (-0.19%)
KSE100 48,077 Decreased By -69.4 (-0.14%)
KSE30 17,094 Decreased By -30.6 (-0.18%)
Aug 17, 2023
LME copper drops to 11-week low as dollar hits two-month high

Reuters Published 17 Aug, 2023 12:13pm

Copper prices in London fell to a 11-week low on Thursday, as a firm dollar made greenback-priced metals more expensive to holders of other currencies.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) fell 0.3% to $8,143 per metric ton by 0553 GMT. The contract hit $8,120 earlier in the session, its lowest since June 1.

The most-traded September copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell 0.2% to 67,710 yuan ($9,253.92) a ton.

The dollar index touched a two-month high as a resilient US economy underscored the need for higher-for-longer interest rates. Property debt issues and weak data from China, the world’s second-biggest economy and biggest consumer of metals, have also been pressuring prices of copper, often used as a gauge of the global economic health.

But cushioning prices were China’s central bank injecting more liquidity into the market to support financial assets, and major state-owned banks selling dollars to buy yuan.

“The government is trying to support CNH (offshore yuan) from weakening too much too fast,” said a metals trader.

Copper hovers above seven-week low, zinc slumps

LME aluminium fell 0.5% to $2,132.50 per ton, nickel was almost flat at $19,810, zinc dipped 0.5% to $2,272.50, lead stayed almost unchanged at $2,121 while tin fell 0.9% to $24,850.

SHFE aluminium dipped 0.1% to 18,450 yuan a ton, nickel rose 0.5% to 163,460 yuan, zinc eased 1.2% to 19,860 yuan, lead advanced 0.1% to 16,040 yuan, and tin shed 1.1% to 209,700 yuan.

LME cash zinc flipped to a discount of $4.25 a ton over the three-month contract on Wednesday, after remaining in a premium zone since Aug. 3, indicating easing supply tightness.

Zinc inventories in LME-registered warehouses have surged to a 17-month high, highlighting a market surplus amid weak demand.

