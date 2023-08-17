BAFL 42.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.24%)
BIPL 17.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-3.02%)
BOP 4.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.81%)
CNERGY 3.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.49%)
DFML 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.92%)
DGKC 51.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.61%)
FABL 26.20 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.42%)
FCCL 12.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 6.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.94%)
GGL 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.37%)
HBL 101.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.3%)
HUBC 85.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.29%)
HUMNL 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.19%)
KEL 2.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.18%)
LOTCHEM 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.16%)
MLCF 30.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.07%)
OGDC 97.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.02%)
PAEL 10.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.28%)
PIBTL 4.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
PIOC 90.75 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.27%)
PPL 73.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.48%)
PRL 15.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.15%)
SILK 1.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 45.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.18%)
SSGC 9.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 7.91 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.06%)
TPLP 13.77 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 98.41 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.15%)
UNITY 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.53%)
WTL 1.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,883 Decreased By -2.4 (-0.05%)
BR30 17,138 Decreased By -24.4 (-0.14%)
KSE100 48,144 Decreased By -2.2 (-0%)
KSE30 17,125 Increased By 0.4 (0%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 17, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
BR Research

Shell Pakistan in 1HCY23

BR Research Published 17 Aug, 2023 10:01am

Shell Pakistan Limited (PSX: SHEL) ann-ounced its financial performance for the first half of 2023 where the earnings of the company declined by 53 percent year-on-year with a profit of Rs3.5 billion versus Rs7.5 billion. The earnings for 1HFCY23 are better as the company’s 2QCY23 was able to post earnings growth of 53 percent year-on-year, versus 1QCY23 loss after tax.

Though the revenue growth for SHEL was 31 percent the due to rising prices and growth in of the lubricant segment, the decline in earnings in 1QCY23 came on the back of unprecedented devaluation of the Rupee, rising inflation and macroeconomic uncertainty. The currency lost its value by 27 percent in 1QCY23 that brought massive exchange losses for the SHEL – this can be seen from the rise in other expenses by more than four times during the first quarter on a year-on-year basis. Also affecting the profitability was the finance cost that grew by over three times in 1QCY23.

Though the topline in 2QCY23 was down by around 8 percent year-on-year due to some decline n prices as well as weakness in industry wide OMC sales volumes, the growth in earnings during the quarter was propelled by a significant decline in other expenses (71%YoY), and a massive growth in other income (over 12x).

What the future holds? Shell Petroleum Company – the parent company - has decided to sell its 77 percent stake in Shell Pakistan, which means that the MNC is exiting the domestic OMC market for good. The company’s current operation will continue as they will be taken over by the buyers. State-owned Pakistan Refinery Limited, and Air Link Communication, a local firm, are seeking to buy a stake in Shell Pakistan, and the companies announced this last month in a notice to the stock exchange. The news about Shell’s exit has been rife for years as the global oil giant has been making efforts effort to streamline its portfolio; and the current economic climate served the right time for the MNC to announce its divestment.

Shell Pakistan Limited

Comments

1000 characters
Salman Aug 17, 2023 10:33am
Shell Pakistan Ltd earned net profit for Rs. 3.540B but news paper reported net loss of Rs. 3.540B. Please correct. Thanks
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Shell Pakistan in 1HCY23

Intra-day update: rupee sees some improvement against US dollar

Urea requirement for Rabi season: ECC allows 2 SNGPL-based plants to run till Mar 31

Oil prices wobble on worries over China economy, US rate path

Ex-governor of SBP Akhtar appointed finance minister

Jalil Abbas Jilani to become foreign minister?

Gohar Ejaz may become commerce minister

Newly-created MCCs: Powers, jurisdiction of Customs Collectors enhanced

Punjab education sector: $300m project rated as ‘highly relevant’ by WB wing

SECP strikes down ‘illegal’ personal loan applications

NA Speaker says polls not possible within 90 days

Read more stories